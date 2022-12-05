ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Person shot in northeast Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery shooting in northeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred near Northeast 11th and Wisconsin Ave at around 2:05 p.m. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Two people shot during altercation in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OKCPD reported a Bricktown shooting near Wanda Jackson Way and Reno Ave. Two people were shot and transported to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries are currently unknown. OKCPD stated the shooting stemmed from a possible group disturbance leading to weapons being drawn. The scene of the shooting is still under […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

At Least 1 Shot In Cleveland County; Authorities Investigating

At least one person was shot Sunday morning in Cleveland County, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. near East Indian Hills Road and 192nd Avenue Northeast, CCSO said. Officers said a male victim was shot in the chest. The victim was...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police arrest felon accused of making explosive devices

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs following an explosion at a local warehouse. Police said they received several calls on Dec. 2 about loud explosions coming from an area near Southwest 29th Street and Portland Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw large amounts of smoke coming from a field.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Norman Bakery Owner Dies In Cleveland County Jail, Community Mourns

The community of Norman mourns the loss of a beloved business owner. Norman Police say 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett died Thursday inside the Cleveland County Jail. Friends of Shannon Hanchett say she was a long time mental health advocate and worked in the industry for years before finally fulfilling her dream of opening a cookie cottage.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes

Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
BETHANY, OK
okcfox.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly crash. They were called to the area of Southwest 60th and Western around 8 pm Friday evening. Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The driver remained on the scene after the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police shoot armed man near downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police shot an armed man they say made a threatening movement toward them during an incident Thursday morning in downtown Oklahoma City. Around 10:05 a.m., a person flagged down an officer and told them that a man who had pointed a gun at them was walking nearby down Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The officer found the person in the 1700 block of Northwest Third Street, near North Virginia Avenue between Linwood and Oklahoma boulevards.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YUKON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy