okcfox.com
Person shot in northeast Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery shooting in northeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred near Northeast 11th and Wisconsin Ave at around 2:05 p.m. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
Two people shot during altercation in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OKCPD reported a Bricktown shooting near Wanda Jackson Way and Reno Ave. Two people were shot and transported to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries are currently unknown. OKCPD stated the shooting stemmed from a possible group disturbance leading to weapons being drawn. The scene of the shooting is still under […]
News On 6
At Least 1 Shot In Cleveland County; Authorities Investigating
At least one person was shot Sunday morning in Cleveland County, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. near East Indian Hills Road and 192nd Avenue Northeast, CCSO said. Officers said a male victim was shot in the chest. The victim was...
Moore Police commend officers’ response during scary situation caught on camera
Moore officers responded to a scary situation and made all the right moves. They were responding to reports of someone with a gun which eventually led to a short chase and then a crash.
Shooting in NE OKC leaves one person hospitalized
Oklahoma City Police confirm just after 2 pm one man has been hospitalized after shooting during a robbery at intersection of Northeast 11th Street and North Wisconsin Avenue.
KOCO
Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
Couple’s break-up leads to shoot-out at metro hotel
A couple’s break up led to a shootout at a metro motel that was all caught on camera Wednesday morning.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police arrest felon accused of making explosive devices
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs following an explosion at a local warehouse. Police said they received several calls on Dec. 2 about loud explosions coming from an area near Southwest 29th Street and Portland Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw large amounts of smoke coming from a field.
okcfox.com
Body cam footage shows deputies search for shooting suspect of quadruple homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — New bodycam video shows Kingfisher County deputies searching the property of a marijuana farm, the site of a quadruple homicide. Multiple agencies, including OSBI, are investigating. There's a lot to unpack in the crime: an illegal grow operation, four people executed and a suspect...
news9.com
Norman Bakery Owner Dies In Cleveland County Jail, Community Mourns
The community of Norman mourns the loss of a beloved business owner. Norman Police say 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett died Thursday inside the Cleveland County Jail. Friends of Shannon Hanchett say she was a long time mental health advocate and worked in the industry for years before finally fulfilling her dream of opening a cookie cottage.
2 Dead After Being Hit By Vehicle In Separate Incidents, Police Investigating
More information about two separate crashes that left two people dead on Friday is expected to be released soon. In Bethany, police say a woman is dead after being hit by a car near Northwest 21st and Rockwell just before 8:30 p.m. A man was taken to the hospital and...
16-Year-Old Sentenced For Shooting That Killed 14-Year-Old In 2021
A Guthrie teenager has been sentenced to decades behind bars for killing a 14-year-old in 2021. 16-year-old Dasan Clark was tried as an adult in the shooting death of Antwoine Watson. Clark will serve at least 85 percent of a 35-year suspended life sentence.
news9.com
Police: Bomb Threat At OKC Elementary School Determined 'Non-Credible Threat'
A bomb threat that was made at an Oklahoma City elementary school Friday afternoon was confirmed to be a non-credible threat, according to Oklahoma City Police. Authorities responded to a bomb threat Friday afternoon at Fillmore Elementary School in southwest Oklahoma City. OCPD said the school was evacuated when authorities...
KOCO
2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes
Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
okcfox.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly crash. They were called to the area of Southwest 60th and Western around 8 pm Friday evening. Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The driver remained on the scene after the...
KOCO
Mental health advocate, cookie shop owner found dead in Cleveland County Jail
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A mental health advocate and local cookie shop owner was found dead in her cell at the Cleveland County Jail. KOCO 5 spoke with friends who said her shocking death isn’t adding up. A memorial has grown for a well-known business owner who was lovingly known as the “Cookie Queen,” who died at the Cleveland County Jail.
KOCO
Police shoot armed man near downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police shot an armed man they say made a threatening movement toward them during an incident Thursday morning in downtown Oklahoma City. Around 10:05 a.m., a person flagged down an officer and told them that a man who had pointed a gun at them was walking nearby down Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The officer found the person in the 1700 block of Northwest Third Street, near North Virginia Avenue between Linwood and Oklahoma boulevards.
Norman police investigating shooting, alleged assault
Authorities in Norman are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
OCPD Arrest Suspect Accused Of Murder In Texas
A murder suspect out of Mesquite, Texas is now in custody, according to Oklahoma City Police. Officers said they arrested Rickey Spencer at a fast food restaurant near Northwest 23rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue Thursday night. Spencer is accused of killing a person in Texas earlier this week, but...
KTUL
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
