OKLAHOMA CITY — Police shot an armed man they say made a threatening movement toward them during an incident Thursday morning in downtown Oklahoma City. Around 10:05 a.m., a person flagged down an officer and told them that a man who had pointed a gun at them was walking nearby down Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The officer found the person in the 1700 block of Northwest Third Street, near North Virginia Avenue between Linwood and Oklahoma boulevards.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO