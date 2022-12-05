Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Putin: Russia May Have to Make Ukraine Deal One Day, but Partners Cheated in the Past
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would likely have to reach agreements regarding Ukraine in the future, but felt betrayed by the breakdown of the Minsk agreements. Putin said Germany and France - which brokered ceasefire agreements in the Belarusian capital Minsk between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in...
Ukraine Attacks Occupied Melitopol, Russian Side Says Two Killed
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine attacked occupied Melitopol in the country's southeast on Saturday evening, the Russian-installed and exiled Ukrainian authorities of the strategically located city said. The pro-Moscow authorities said a missile attack killed two people and wounded 10, while the exiled mayor said scores of "invaders" were killed. Reuters could...
Russia Wants to Turn Ukraine Into 'Dependent' Like Belarus, Wife of Jailed Nobel Laureate Says
OSLO (Reuters) -Russia wants to turn Ukraine into a "dependent dictatorship" like Belarus, the wife of jailed Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski said on Saturday upon receiving the prize on his behalf, speaking his words. Byalyatski, Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties won the...
Saudi Foreign Minister: 'All Bets Off' if Iran Gets Nuclear Weapon
DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Sunday that Iran's Gulf Arab neighbours would act to shore up their security if Tehran were to obtain nuclear weapons. Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact between global powers and Iran, which Washington exited in 2018, stalled in September. The U.N. nuclear chief has voiced concern over a recent announcement by Tehran that it was boosting enrichment capacity.
Ukraine Should Continue to Fight, Nobel Peace Laureate Says
OSLO (Reuters) - Ukraine should continue to fight Russian troops, the leader of a Ukrainian rights group that won the Nobel Peace Prize said on Friday, adding that any attempt to enter into talks to end the war would be interpreted by Russia as a sign of weakness. Russian President...
Putin Says Russia Could Adopt US Preemptive Strike Concept
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow could adopt what he described as a U.S. concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting it has the weapons to do the job, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. "We are just thinking about...
Bulgaria to Send Its First Military Aid to Ukraine
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria will send its first military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion after parliament on Friday approved a list of arms drawn up by the interim government. It had been one of the few EU countries not to send aid after the Russia-friendly Socialist party, a...
U.S. Supreme Court to Consider Prohibition on Encouraging Illegal Immigration
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights. The...
Exclusive-Biden Administration Drafting Executive Order to Simplify Space Rules -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
Ukraine Regional Official Says Strike Hits Wagner Group Headquarters
(Reuters) - A senior official in eastern Ukraine said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had attacked a hotel where members of Russia's private Wagner military group were based, killing many of them. The account in a television interview by Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, could not be...
Taiwan Mulls WTO Case After Latest Chinese Import Bans
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan may take China to the World Trade Organization after the country effectively banned the import of more Taiwanese food and drink products, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Saturday as Beijing accused Taipei of "political manipulation". Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for...
Some Russian Soldiers in Ukraine Unhappy With Top Brass, Nationalist Blogger Says
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Some Russian officers fighting in Ukraine are unhappy with the military top brass and President Vladimir Putin because of the poor execution of the war, an influential nationalist Russian blogger said after visiting the conflict zone. Nearly 10 months since Putin ordered troops into Ukraine, there is...
Putin Says West's Desire for Global Dominance Increases Conflict Risks
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the West's desire to maintain its dominance on the world stage was increasing the risks of conflict. "The potential for conflict in the world is growing and this is a direct consequence of the attempts by Western elites to preserve their political, financial, military and ideological dominance by any means," Putin said.
Zelenskiy's Talks With Other Leaders Signal Diplomatic Flurry Around Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and with the leaders of Turkey and France on Sunday, an increase in diplomatic activity around the war started by Russia that is dragging into a 10th month. "We are constantly working with partners," Zelenskiy said...
Russia's Bout Feels Terrible, Wants Drawings Back From U.S. -TASS
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife. She said Bout was "exhausted" and hadn't slept for...
Iran's Raisi Promises to Pursue Crackdown on Protesters; Cleric Critical of Execution
DUBAI (Reuters) -A prominent dissenting Sunni cleric on Friday said the death sentence of an Iranian protester involved in anti-government unrest violated sharia law, as President Ebrahim Raisi promised to press on with a crackdown a day after the man's execution. On Thursday, Iran hanged Mohsen Shekari, who had been...
Germany Condemns Iranian Execution Over Anti-Government Protests
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Friday condemned Iran's execution of a man over recent anti-government unrest, called on Tehran to immediately end its violence against protesters and confirmed it had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Berlin. "The German government strongly condemns the Iranian regime's death sentence and execution of a...
Kremlin Says Minsk Deals Failure Led to Russia's Ukraine Offensive
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia launched what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine because its concerns around peace accords between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists were ignored, Russian news agencies quoted the Kremlin spokesman as saying on Sunday. President Vladimir Putin this week bemoaned the failure to implement the Minsk agreements...
Turkey Oil Tanker Logjam Snarls Russia Oil Sanctions
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey emerged as a critical stumbling block to a complex international plan to deprive Russia of wartime oil revenues as the number of tankers waiting to exit the Black Sea through Turkish straits continued to rise on Friday. Ankara has declined to scrap a new insurance inspection rule...
Germany to Tighten Gun Laws After Suspected Coup Plot -Minister
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany plans to tighten its gun laws in the wake of a suspected plot by a far-right group to violently overthrow the government and install a minor royal as national leader, its interior minister said in an interview published on Sunday. German police last week arrested 25 people...
