US News and World Report
Turkish Watchdog Cuts Banks' Forex to Capital Ratio Limit
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog has set the foreign currency net position to standard capital ratio for banks at a maximum 5% according to a regulation published in the country's official gazette on Saturday. The amendment takes effect on January 9, it said. The regulation was last amended...
US News and World Report
Russia's Bout Feels Terrible, Wants Drawings Back From U.S. -TASS
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife. She said Bout was "exhausted" and hadn't slept for...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Mulls WTO Case After Latest Chinese Import Bans
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan may take China to the World Trade Organization after the country effectively banned the import of more Taiwanese food and drink products, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Saturday as Beijing accused Taipei of "political manipulation". Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for...
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing now in American custody
The New York-bound Pan Am flight exploded over Lockerbie less than an hour after takeoff from London on Dec. 21, 1988. Citizens from 21 different countries were killed.
US News and World Report
Putin Says West's Desire for Global Dominance Increases Conflict Risks
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the West's desire to maintain its dominance on the world stage was increasing the risks of conflict. "The potential for conflict in the world is growing and this is a direct consequence of the attempts by Western elites to preserve their political, financial, military and ideological dominance by any means," Putin said.
US News and World Report
German Aid Worker Freed After Kidnapping Four Years Ago in Niger, Says Employer
DAKAR (Reuters) -A 63-year-old German aid worker, Joerg Lange, has been freed more than four years after he was kidnapped in western Niger near the Malian border, his employer, humanitarian organisation Help, said in a statement on Saturday. Armed men on motorcycles kidnapped Lange in April 2018 near the Nigerien...
US News and World Report
Lebanese Actress Questioned, Detained in Central Bank Graft Probe
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese actress Stephanie Saliba was detained on Friday after being questioned by investigators over a corruption case related to Lebanon's central bank governor, a judicial source told Reuters. Judge Ghada Aoun told Reuters on Thursday she had ordered security forces last week to bring Saliba, 35, in...
US News and World Report
Twenty-Seven Men Believed to Be Ethiopian Migrants Found Dead Along Road in Zambia
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambian police on Sunday found the bodies of 27 men, believed to be migrants from Ethiopia, dumped in a farming area on the outskirts of the capital after they died from suspected hunger and exhaustion, authorities said. A sole survivor was found alive in the early hours...
US News and World Report
Peru's Foreign Ministry Summons Mexican Ambassador After Castillo Asylum Talks
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Peru's foreign ministry summoned the Mexican ambassador on Friday, saying that it considered that statements made by Mexican leaders constituted "an interference in Peru's internal affairs." Mexico's foreign minister said on Thursday that officials had started consultations with Peruvian authorities regarding Castillo's request to seek asylum...
US News and World Report
Bulgaria Detains 70 Migrants, Rushes Some to Hospital
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria has detained 70 suspected illegal migrants in a bus at parking lot on a highway near the southern city of Sliven early on Sunday and rushed some of them to hospital because of exhaustion, the regional police office said. Fourteen of the men, who did not...
US News and World Report
Lockerbie Plane Bombing Suspect Taken Into U.S. Custody
LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that killed 270 people after it blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988 is in custody in the United States, Scottish and U.S. law enforcement officials said on Sunday. Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir...
