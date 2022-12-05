ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Spin bikes and scooters: What happens to them in the winter?

By Molly Bohannon, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 6 days ago
If you’ve wandered around Old Town Fort Collins or Colorado State University in the last year, you’ve likely seen at least a few of those orange Spin bikes or scooters.

Fort Collins began its partnership with Spin in July 2021, and since then the e-bikes and e-scooters have become a popular way to get around town. They seem to be everywhere in the spring and summer months, but what happens to the fleet of 500 e-scooters and 400 e-bikes when it snows, roads ice over or temperatures drop below freezing?

The team at Spin monitors the forecast when there’s the possibility of inclement weather and, if it they determine it necessary, operations are stopped and staff sweep the city for e-vehicles ahead of weather. They work to move them out of streets and the path of snow plows and ensure they’re parked upright.

Nancy Godsk, senior director of growth and marketing for Spin, said the organization tries to maintain service availability during the winter “as much as possible … but only when safe to do so.”

If there’s a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service in effect, or the company determines there are unsafe conditions, Spin can pause operations for the duration of the advisory or as weather persists. Users see a notification when they open the app saying that service is temporarily suspended.

Godsk said Spin works closely with the city’s FC Moves department and Colorado State University’s parking and transportation services when determining if they should suspend operations.

Generally in the winter, Spin ridership decreases fairly significantly, which can lead to reduced fleet sizes. So if you think you’re seeing fewer e-bikes or e-scooters around in the winter months, you’re probably right.

According to data from Ride Report, which collects Spin information by city, the 14-day average of rides taken in Fort Collins dropped from about 1,686 rides in early September — the busiest point last year — to 164 rides at the end of December. Data has been collected for Fort Collins from July 2021 through Sept. 30 this year.

This year, Saturday, Sept. 3, was the busiest day of the year with 2,200 rides. There were six days in January and February that saw fewer than 50 rides.

Molly Bohannon covers Fort Collins and Colorado State University for the Coloradoan.

The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

