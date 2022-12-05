Read full article on original website
T305
6d ago
It's a shame what some people will do for attention these days including embarrassing themselves. He must've been deprived of attention growing up. And the only type of people that find nothing wrong with his actions are the ones just like him.
Reply
6
Miguel Mendez
6d ago
these guys are doing a great job and putting yourself in danger for accountable and transparency of all of public servants.So keep recording and posting the people are watching.whan a public servant don't like the camera or being record it has to be hiding something that don't want to expose to the public. so in my opinion I think it's a great thing keeps everybody in check
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Handcuffs in hallways: In-depth look at student arrests at Miami-Dade, Broward public schools
MIAMI - Alexander Fuentes can't forget the day that changed his life forever.January 25, 2018, the Miami child is seen being led in handcuffs from a Miami Dade school police car into Miami Children's Hospital.The video which was posted on social media caused a firestorm of controversy.Fuentes was seven years old and a first grader at Coral Way K - 8 Center in Miami.He spoke publicly for the first time about what happened to CBS Miami."Some bullies came up to me in the cafeteria and told me to mix rice with milk and the cafeteria lady said she would tell...
NBC Miami
2 Hospitalized, 2 Treated for Injuries After Boat Explosion in Northeast Miami-Dade
A boat explosion Sunday morning in northeast Miami-Dade left four people injured with two of those victims taken to the hospital. The explosion took place at the Pelican Harbor Marina, located at 1275 Northeast 79th Street in the city of North Bay Village. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two of the...
Thrillist
The Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars in Miami
If you didn’t know much about the history of prohibition, a Miamian might guess that every secret bar that ran during the 1920s was fronted by a taco shop. And while our abundance of taco stand/speakeasies is still a little befuddling, our collection of not-so-secret backroom bars has branched out past their carne asada pasts. Now you can find cool cocktail dens everywhere from back alleys in South Beach to ballrooms in downtown hotels. Here’s a look at the best speakeasys in South Florida.
WSVN-TV
Porch pirate swipes security equipment worth over $800 from SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade homeowner hopes surveillance video will help catch the man who stole a pricey package from his front porch. Ulises Caballero said the crook showed up at his home along the 8500 block of Southwest 12th Street, at around 11:30 a.m., Saturday. “Unfortunately,...
flkeysnews.com
Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’
For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room
MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.
Woman Found Dead In Miami Hotel Room, Boyfriend Reportedly Missing
Marelbi Ruiz Lara was found dead in a hotel room with the door blocked by a mattress. Her son says she was staying with a boyfriend who police haven't found. Miami Beach police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found barricaded in a hotel room she reportedly shared with her now-missing boyfriend.
foxsports640.com
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens
(MIAMI GARDENS, FL) – Police are investigating a death after they found a body stuffed in a garbage can. According to officials, they received an anonymous tip of a crime,…
Miami New Times
Danny Daze Drops Homecore! — an Album for Miami, by Miami
Danny Daze is the only person who could've condensed Miami's obscure discography into a 40-plus-track collaborative behemoth. With Homecore! Miami All-Stars, released on December 9, all roads lead to Miami. "The last 30 years of Miami have been scattered," Daze tells New Times. In a comically condensed timeline,...
Miami New Times
Miami Spiritual Guide Headed to Prison for Family Curse Fraud
Samantha Stevens, a self-described spiritual consultant, allegedly told a Miami client she knew how to track down relatives in the afterlife and would open the gates of heaven for the client's deceased father, whose soul was trapped. She further pledged to lift a curse that was the source of pain and misfortune suffered by the client's family, federal prosecutors say.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V
WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
NBC Miami
Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police
The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
communitynewspapers.com
FIOLA MIAMI OPENENED LA TERRAZZA, ITS EXCLUSIVE ROOFTOP RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE, ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND
The Celebrated Coral Gables Restaurant Invites Guests to Experience Its Stunning Rooftop Venue Featuring An Exclusive Menu, Curated Nightly Programming, and Fiola’s World-Class Service and Hospitality. Fiola Miami opened its rooftop restaurant and lounge, La Terrazza, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The open-air space is located on the penthouse...
Click10.com
Driver killed in fiery crash in Miami
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a fatal fiery crash that occurred early Sunday morning. The crash was reported at 12:23 a.m. in the area of 1700 SW 22nd Ave. One man who lives in the area told Local 10 News that he was awakened by a loud noise from the collision.
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video shows Miami Shores Police officers responding to false alarm at Barry University
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police body camera video captured the tense moments when Miami Shores Police officers responded to Barry University for what turned out to be a false alarm. The video shows officers interacting with students and staff following reports of an armed intruder on campus on the...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust
Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest
MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
Winterfest Boat Parade Is Tonight, Expect Traffic From Fort Lauderdale To Pompano Beach
Here’s What You Need To Know If You’re Traveling From Boca Raton To The Winterfest Parade Tonight. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The annual Winterfest Boat Parade is tonight in Fort Lauderdale — a huge event that attracts mass crowds. While the Boca Raton […]
airwaysmag.com
Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, 50 Years On
DALLAS – December 29, 2022, will mark a half-century since the fatal crash of Eastern Air Lines (EA) Flight 401. Operated by a Lockheed L-1011-385-1 TriStar (N310EA), the aircraft crashed into the Florida Everglades on a nighttime approach to Miami International Airport (MIA) on December 29, 1972. 101 out of the 176 occupants onboard the aircraft perished.
Comments / 12