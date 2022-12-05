ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 12

T305
6d ago

It's a shame what some people will do for attention these days including embarrassing themselves. He must've been deprived of attention growing up. And the only type of people that find nothing wrong with his actions are the ones just like him.

Reply
6
Miguel Mendez
6d ago

these guys are doing a great job and putting yourself in danger for accountable and transparency of all of public servants.So keep recording and posting the people are watching.whan a public servant don't like the camera or being record it has to be hiding something that don't want to expose to the public. so in my opinion I think it's a great thing keeps everybody in check

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Handcuffs in hallways: In-depth look at student arrests at Miami-Dade, Broward public schools

MIAMI - Alexander Fuentes can't forget the day that changed his life forever.January 25, 2018, the Miami child is seen being led in handcuffs from a Miami Dade school police car into Miami Children's Hospital.The video which was posted on social media caused a firestorm of controversy.Fuentes was seven years old and a first grader at Coral Way K - 8 Center in Miami.He spoke publicly for the first time about what happened to CBS Miami."Some bullies came up to me in the cafeteria and told me to mix rice with milk and the cafeteria lady said she would tell...
MIAMI, FL
Thrillist

The Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars in Miami

If you didn’t know much about the history of prohibition, a Miamian might guess that every secret bar that ran during the 1920s was fronted by a taco shop. And while our abundance of taco stand/speakeasies is still a little befuddling, our collection of not-so-secret backroom bars has branched out past their carne asada pasts. Now you can find cool cocktail dens everywhere from back alleys in South Beach to ballrooms in downtown hotels. Here’s a look at the best speakeasys in South Florida.
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’

For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
MIAMI, FL
Still Unsolved

Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room

MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Danny Daze Drops Homecore! — an Album for Miami, by Miami

Danny Daze is the only person who could've condensed Miami's obscure discography into a 40-plus-track collaborative behemoth. With Homecore! Miami All​-​Stars, released on December 9, all roads lead to Miami. "The last 30 years of Miami have been scattered," Daze tells New Times. In a comically condensed timeline,...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Spiritual Guide Headed to Prison for Family Curse Fraud

Samantha Stevens, a self-described spiritual consultant, allegedly told a Miami client she knew how to track down relatives in the afterlife and would open the gates of heaven for the client's deceased father, whose soul was trapped. She further pledged to lift a curse that was the source of pain and misfortune suffered by the client's family, federal prosecutors say.
MIAMI, FL
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?

Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
KEY WEST, FL
thenewtropic.com

Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V

WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police

The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

FIOLA MIAMI OPENENED LA TERRAZZA, ITS EXCLUSIVE ROOFTOP RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE, ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND

The Celebrated Coral Gables Restaurant Invites Guests to Experience Its Stunning Rooftop Venue Featuring An Exclusive Menu, Curated Nightly Programming, and Fiola’s World-Class Service and Hospitality. Fiola Miami opened its rooftop restaurant and lounge, La Terrazza, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The open-air space is located on the penthouse...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed in fiery crash in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a fatal fiery crash that occurred early Sunday morning. The crash was reported at 12:23 a.m. in the area of 1700 SW 22nd Ave. One man who lives in the area told Local 10 News that he was awakened by a loud noise from the collision.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust

Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
MIAMI, FL
airwaysmag.com

Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, 50 Years On

DALLAS – December 29, 2022, will mark a half-century since the fatal crash of Eastern Air Lines (EA) Flight 401. Operated by a Lockheed L-1011-385-1 TriStar (N310EA), the aircraft crashed into the Florida Everglades on a nighttime approach to Miami International Airport (MIA) on December 29, 1972. 101 out of the 176 occupants onboard the aircraft perished.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy