Raleigh, NC

Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Bleacher Report

Report: Texas A&M WR Chris Marshall Enters Transfer Portal; Former 5-Star Prospect

Wide receiver Chris Marshall was one of the most highly touted players in the 2022 recruiting class for Texas A&M, but he will have a new home next year. According to 247Sports' Jeff Tarpley, Marshall plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal this winter. He is a former 5-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 3 wideout in 247Sports' composite coming out of Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, last year.
Bleacher Report

Ranking the 2022 Heisman Trophy Candidates Based on Their NFL Potential

Winners of the Heisman Trophy aren't guaranteed successful NFL careers. They aren't even guaranteed to be high draft picks, although that's become more common in recent years. Just this week, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman in 2017. Mayfield is now with his third team (the Los Angeles Rams) in six months.
Bleacher Report

Heisman Watch 2022: Examining Odds and Highlights for Finalists

In college football, there's no award more prestigious or more coveted than the Heisman Trophy. So, yes, winning it is kind of a big deal. That's why there's so much attention and hype leading up to the ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, in New York, which will crown the consensus best player in all of college football.
Bleacher Report

Top College Football Underclassmen Who Should Declare for 2023 NFL Draft

With the college football regular season culminating in championship week last Saturday, plenty of players around the nation have life-changing decisions to make. Will they head to the NFL and bet on themselves to make millions, turning down college life and NIL money? If they go, will they risk injury by playing in the College Football Playoff or bowl games? Or are they running it back another year?
Bleacher Report

Leslie Frazier Headlines 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Class

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier headlines the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame class. The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Frazier, Henry Lawrence, Albert Lewis, Jim Marsalis, Tyrone McGriff, Elijah Pitts, Johnie Walton and Pete Richardson were selected for induction among a group of 25 finalists.
Bleacher Report

B/R's College Football Awards for the 2022 Season

Heisman Trophy finalists Caleb Williams and Max Duggan headline the list of recipients for Bleacher Report's awards from the 2022 college football season. Altogether, B/R is handing out 13 honors as determined by our college football panel of David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard. Each writer cast a vote for every category, and plurality ruled.
Bleacher Report

College Football Awards 2022: Start Time, Date, TV Schedule and More

Now that the College Football Playoff semifinals and 43 bowl games are set, it's time to roll out college football's biggest awards. The most prestigious prize is the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded Saturday, but there are other honors that need to be given out to recognize the best players in the country at their respective positions.
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 14 NFL Picks

For Week 14, seven out of 13 NFL games feature division battles, which means bettors should be cautious with heavy favorites because familiarity between opponents oftentimes results in close scores. With those contests in mind, our crew had to carefully sort through a matchup with a quarterback change (because of injury) and a spread that just doesn’t make sense.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield to Be Active for Rams; 'Real Chance' He Plays vs. Raiders

It might not take long for the Los Angeles Rams to turn to Baker Mayfield. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the quarterback is expected to be on the active roster for Thursday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders with a "real chance" he takes the field. Whether Mayfield, who joined the team Tuesday, plays "will depend in part on how John Wolford (questionable, neck) is feeling."
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Laughs at Rams' Pettiness for Claiming Baker Mayfield amid 49ers Buzz

The Los Angeles Rams might have achieved two goals when they claimed veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday. The reigning Super Bowl champions now have another option under center with Matthew Stafford still on injured reserve and John Wolford battling a neck injury. Los Angeles also ensured Mayfield didn't...

