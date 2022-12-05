Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Bleacher Report
Report: Texas A&M WR Chris Marshall Enters Transfer Portal; Former 5-Star Prospect
Wide receiver Chris Marshall was one of the most highly touted players in the 2022 recruiting class for Texas A&M, but he will have a new home next year. According to 247Sports' Jeff Tarpley, Marshall plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal this winter. He is a former 5-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 3 wideout in 247Sports' composite coming out of Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, last year.
Reports: Falcons to start rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback, replacing Marcus Mariota
ATLANTA — Rookie Desmond Ridder will take over for veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota for the final four games of the Atlanta Falcons’ season, according to multiple reports. Ridder was the team’s third-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and will get some burn as the starter as...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Shanahan: 'Way Outside Chance' Jimmy Garoppolo Plays in Playoffs After Injury
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update to reporters Wednesday on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out for a to-be-determined period of time with a left foot injury. Shanahan said Garoppolo has a "way outside chance" to return late in the playoffs if the 49ers get that...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the 2022 Heisman Trophy Candidates Based on Their NFL Potential
Winners of the Heisman Trophy aren't guaranteed successful NFL careers. They aren't even guaranteed to be high draft picks, although that's become more common in recent years. Just this week, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman in 2017. Mayfield is now with his third team (the Los Angeles Rams) in six months.
Bleacher Report
Michael Mayer Declares for 2023 NFL Draft, Will Skip Notre Dame's Bowl Game
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer has declared for the 2023 NFL draft and will not play in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina. Mayer told Pete Thamel of ESPN about his decision to go pro. The junior finished the 2022 season with 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine...
Revisiting 'The Shot' From Ole Miss vs. Valparaiso in the 1998 NCAA Tournament
The Ole Miss Rebels and Valparaiso Crusaders are playing on Saturday for the first time since Round 1 of the 1998 NCAA Tournament.
Bleacher Report
Report: Jimbo Fisher Firing 'Was Never on the Table' Because Of Texas A&M Contract
Despite rumors about his job status over the course of the season, Jimbo Fisher was never close to being fired by Texas A&M because of his contract. Per The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr. and Andy Staples, firing Fisher was "never on the table" because his buyout was "too prohibitive" for the school.
NFL-HBCU Partnership: 7th Annual NFL Careers in Football Forum
The NFL announced the SEVENTH ANNUAL CAREERS IN FOOTBALL FORUM for HBCU’s across the country.
Bleacher Report
Heisman Watch 2022: Examining Odds and Highlights for Finalists
In college football, there's no award more prestigious or more coveted than the Heisman Trophy. So, yes, winning it is kind of a big deal. That's why there's so much attention and hype leading up to the ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, in New York, which will crown the consensus best player in all of college football.
Bleacher Report
Top College Football Underclassmen Who Should Declare for 2023 NFL Draft
With the college football regular season culminating in championship week last Saturday, plenty of players around the nation have life-changing decisions to make. Will they head to the NFL and bet on themselves to make millions, turning down college life and NIL money? If they go, will they risk injury by playing in the College Football Playoff or bowl games? Or are they running it back another year?
Bleacher Report
Leslie Frazier Headlines 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Class
Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier headlines the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame class. The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Frazier, Henry Lawrence, Albert Lewis, Jim Marsalis, Tyrone McGriff, Elijah Pitts, Johnie Walton and Pete Richardson were selected for induction among a group of 25 finalists.
Bleacher Report
UVA Players With Expiring Eligibility Granted Extra Season in Wake of Fatal Shooting
Virginia athletic director Carla Williams told Greg Madia of The Daily Progress the NCAA granted the school's submitted request for an extra year for members of the football team who saw their eligibility expire after the 2022 season. The NCAA granted the request in response to the November 13 shooting...
Bleacher Report
B/R's College Football Awards for the 2022 Season
Heisman Trophy finalists Caleb Williams and Max Duggan headline the list of recipients for Bleacher Report's awards from the 2022 college football season. Altogether, B/R is handing out 13 honors as determined by our college football panel of David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard. Each writer cast a vote for every category, and plurality ruled.
Bleacher Report
College Football Awards 2022: Start Time, Date, TV Schedule and More
Now that the College Football Playoff semifinals and 43 bowl games are set, it's time to roll out college football's biggest awards. The most prestigious prize is the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded Saturday, but there are other honors that need to be given out to recognize the best players in the country at their respective positions.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Odell Beckham Jr. Said He Could Return from Injury in 5 Weeks
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. indicated to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons he needs another five weeks to recover from his torn ACL. Parsons made the revelation Wednesday when speaking to reporters about Beckham's visit. "Obviously he knows we want him, but really just wanted to make him feel...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 14 NFL Picks
For Week 14, seven out of 13 NFL games feature division battles, which means bettors should be cautious with heavy favorites because familiarity between opponents oftentimes results in close scores. With those contests in mind, our crew had to carefully sort through a matchup with a quarterback change (because of injury) and a spread that just doesn’t make sense.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield to Be Active for Rams; 'Real Chance' He Plays vs. Raiders
It might not take long for the Los Angeles Rams to turn to Baker Mayfield. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the quarterback is expected to be on the active roster for Thursday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders with a "real chance" he takes the field. Whether Mayfield, who joined the team Tuesday, plays "will depend in part on how John Wolford (questionable, neck) is feeling."
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Laughs at Rams' Pettiness for Claiming Baker Mayfield amid 49ers Buzz
The Los Angeles Rams might have achieved two goals when they claimed veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday. The reigning Super Bowl champions now have another option under center with Matthew Stafford still on injured reserve and John Wolford battling a neck injury. Los Angeles also ensured Mayfield didn't...
Bleacher Report
Kyle Shanahan: 'Always Been a Fan' of Baker Mayfield, 'Feel Real Good' with 49ers QBs
With Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both out for the season with injuries, the San Francisco 49ers seem like a natural landing spot for Baker Mayfield. The Carolina Panthers announced they released Mayfield on Monday, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the possibility of adding him. "I've...
Comments / 0