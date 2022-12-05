ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Events of December 9, 10, and 11, 2022

The Nutcracker. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 @ 7:00 PM, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 @ 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM, SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11 @ 2:00 PM. POTTER CENTER, 2111 Emmons Rd, Jackson. Ballet Chelsea proudly presents its 25th annual performance of The Nutcracker, a Christmas Eve tale about a young girl named Marie and her magical journey to the enchanted Kingdom of Sweets. Choreographed by Artistic Director Wendi DuBois, the Ballet Chelsea company artists and the Jackson Symphony Orchestra musicians will come together for the fourth year to present this annual full-length, narrated ballet. Tickets available here.
Jackson High Presents Rock ‘n’ Roll Wrestling

Western High School wrestler Nolan Wahtola, bottom, was able to hold off being pinned by Jadion Range of Jackson during an assembly meet at JHS on Wednesday. (December 11, 2022 8:28 AM) As the music pounded and reverberated across the cement walls at Jackson High School, members of the cheer squad and Drum Line made their way into the small gymnasium.
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 9, 2022

Blissfield 47, Columbia Central 27: Zoie Bamm scored 10 points to lead the Golden Eagles. Hanover-Horton 38, Manchester 31: Natalee Krage scored 13 points and Morgan Kuhl added 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win for the Comets. Grass Lake 58, Napoleon 24. Pennfield 44, Lumen Christi 40. Michigan...
