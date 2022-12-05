ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartans get big road win against Penn State, U of M opens Big Ten play tonight at Minnesota

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Michigan State University men’s basketball team picked up a big road win over Penn State Wednesday evening. The Spartans entered this matchup in the midst of a two-game losing streak and as a rare underdog against the Nittany Lions, but were able to come out with the 67-58 victory. A.J. Hoggard finished with a career-high 23 points and Tyson Walker had 14 points for MSU.
Tuesday’s Prep Hoops Results; GVSU, Red Wings, Pistons Post Road Wins

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 7, 2022) – Last night’s high school basketball scores from along the Lakeshore:. Catch girls/boys hoops doubleheader action this Friday evening at 5:10 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC, as West Ottawa is at Zeeland West, and at 5:40 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van, as Gobles is at Saugatuck.
