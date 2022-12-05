ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaparral, NM

Yearlong project to widen NM 404 gets underway

By Staff Reports
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otgMN_0jXuJVBT00

ANTHONY, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One office in cooperation with contractor Mountain States Constructors, Inc. will oversee a roadway reconstruction and lighting project on NM 404 from milepost 0.9 (Anthony) to milepost 8.8 (Chaparral).

Beginning Monday, Dec. 5, drivers can expect various daytime lane closures on both the eastbound and westbound lanes as needed. The contractor will begin building the eastbound lanes first moving then to the westbound lanes and finally into the median. The goal of the project is to widen and better light the roadway.

Contractor’s hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

This reconstruction project was awarded in the amount of $39.8 million and is expected to take just over a year to complete, weather pending.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-10 East near downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigation is responding to on incident registered on I-10, at the Dallas exit. El Paso Police department informs of one dead due to this incident. Traffic is being diverted off I 10 East. Campbell and Kansas on ramps blocked until further notice. No other information was provided. This […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash involving police unit reported in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a Las Cruces Police Department unit was reported Thursday morning. The crash involved a Hyundai Elentra and the police unit. The incident happened at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Mesquite Street around 9:30 a.m. The officer was en route to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 9, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Barricaded man arrested after firing weapon at police

UPDATE: The man who had barricaded himself in a Northeast home has been arrested, police said. The incident ended shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday Dec. 9 after more than seven hours. EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Police continue to respond to a domestic disturbance at the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty near McCombs. […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman stabbed in Northeast EP near a motel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department responded to an emergency call in Northeast El Paso at the block of 8600 Dyer St. in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The call was made at 2:50 A.M. and police say a 30-year-old woman was stabbed. The incident happened across the street from the […]
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent Mexican Fugitive Wanted for Murder in Colorado Arrested in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Ysleta border crossing in El Paso apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton Colorado. “While conducting our primary inspections CBP will routinely identify and apprehend...
EL PASO, TX
klaq.com

El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas

A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces mother is facing child abuse charges for allegedly exposing her children to meth after they were returned to her by CYFD. According to a tipster, Adriana Gamboa Corral uses the drug in front of them and court documents show two younger kids had meth in their system. A […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy