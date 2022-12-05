NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO