New York City, NY

pix11.com

NY, NJ could see snow as temps drop into the morning

It was another crisp and cold day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the region. Central Park saw an afternoon high of just 39 degrees, seven degrees below average. NY, NJ could see snow as temps drop...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and …. A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Kokomo serves...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Vigil held commemorating antisemitic attack in Jersey City

It's been three years since the deadly antisemitic attack on a kosher market in Jersey City. Vigil held commemorating antisemitic attack in Jersey …. It's been three years since the deadly antisemitic attack on a kosher market in Jersey City. Moose on the Loose: The Rangers’ early struggles …
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Tridemic prompts health officials to issue health advisory

Due to the high number of COVID, flu and RSV cases in New York City, health officials have issued a tridemic health advisory. Tridemic prompts health officials to issue health …. Due to the high number of COVID, flu and RSV cases in New York City, health officials have issued...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

The magic of the season in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — No place on Earth does the holiday season quite like New York City. People from all over the world flock here this time of year to experience the magic. We heard from visitors about what makes this season so special. It’s a G Thing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in Manhattan

A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, then by an MTA bus, police said. Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in …. A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Take a look inside the newly opened Bronx Children’s Museum

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Located just a few steps from Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Children’s Museum opened this week. The museum had previously operated out of a purple bus, traveling around the borough showcasing its interactive exhibitions on wheels since 2011. New York Living’s Rebecca Solomon was in the South Bronx on Friday with a preview of the immersive exhibitions.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Mayor Adams' advisor not afraid to tell him the truth

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, has several key roles within the administration. Mayor Adams’ advisor not afraid to tell him the truth. Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, has several key roles within the administration. Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Follow-up Friday: NYCHA building's gas woes and more

In this week's Follow-up Friday, PIX11's Monica Morales provides an update about the situation at a NYCHA building in Brooklyn, where residents have been without gas service for months. Follow-up Friday: NYCHA building’s gas woes and more. In this week's Follow-up Friday, PIX11's Monica Morales provides an update about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Valerie Smaldone talks first directing gig with new movie ‘The Thursday Night Club’

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Valerie Smaldone, the award-winning radio host, is making her directorial debut with the new movie “The Thursday Night Club.”. The feel-good Christmas story focuses on five college students who are challenged to do something meaningful for others. Smaldone joined New York Living on Friday to talk more about the inspiration behind her film.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Thief breaks in and steals from summer camp facility in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An unknown thief broke into a summer camp in Brooklyn and stole $500, a book bag, and sunglasses on Sunday, police said. The suspect threw a rock into the glass front door around 3:40 a.m. at the Kings Bay Y facility located on Nostrand Ave, authorities said. Once inside, he stole $500 cash, a book bag, and sunglasses then fled the facility, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Man gropes teen girl, 14, on Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A man groped a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Thursday, police said. The victim was standing on the southbound D train around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect groped her as the train entered the 18th Ave subway station, police said. The suspect ran...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

How to prepare your home for the holidays

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Having guests at your home during the holiday season can be overwhelming. Home director for “Real Simple,” Erica Finamore, joined New York Living on Friday to share some tips on how to make your house holiday-ready. Watch the video player for the full...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

