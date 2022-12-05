ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Square tree lighting kicks off series of cultural events

By Kiran Dhillon
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Christmas tree in Lincoln Square will be lit Monday evening to kick off a series of cultural events at Lincoln Center during the holiday season.

PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon has the full report in the video player.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

