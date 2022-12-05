Moments before Seventeen stepped on the stage at LA3C, their fans gave them a very warm welcome on a chilly December night in Los Angeles. Seventeen’s devoted fans, known as CARATs, dressed in their best festival attire (some dressed as frogs and tigers, representing the favorite animals of members The8 and Hoshi), screamed and waved their diamond-shaped lightsticks as the names of the 13-member K-Pop boy group flashed on the big screens on stage right before their set. Many CARATs even waited outside the Los Angeles Historical State Park in the early morning, hours before the gates opened to support...

