Polkville man wins chance to spin the wheel with lottery ticket

 6 days ago
On Tuesday, Johnnie Bostic, a 75-year-old housekeeper from Polkville, will step up to a giant prize wheel, give it a spin, and see if it lands on a $2 million prize.

The chance comes as part of the lottery’s unique Bigger $pin game that begins with a $10 scratch-off ticket and can end with a winner attending a Bigger $pin Live Event.

At Tuesday’s event, Bostic will walk up to the wheel, with colored lights flashing all around him, and find out how much more luck he has left. He is guaranteed to win at least $400,000.

“I always tell people one of these days I’m going to win,” Bostic said, “and this is it.”

The opportunity began when Bostic purchased his Bigger $pin scratch-off ticket. He entered the scratch-off into a second-chance drawing and now has a chance to win $2 million.

“I never dreamed in my wildest dreams I could ever win that much money,” Bostic said. “It’s just so unreal.”

Bostic said he has always wanted to take a cruise so he will use some of his winnings to make that dream come true.

“It’s such an exciting time, I don’t know how I’m going to sleep until then,” Bostic said.

Bostic worked as a manager at PPG Industries for 41 years before retiring in 2007. He went back to work as a housekeeper at Gardner-Webb University because he has “a passion for work,” and he works 60 to 65 hours a week at times because he said he likes being around the students.

Bostic becomes the final person to get a chance to spin for one of the $2 million prizes.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website, https://www.nclottery.com.

