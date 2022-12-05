FRANKFORT, Ky. (December 8, 2022) – Days after Attorney General Cameron and 12 other attorneys general challenged Vanguard Group Inc.’s (Vanguard) application before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the investment company announced it will withdraw from the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative. The attorneys general had expressed concern that Vanguard’s promise to FERC to not control utilities or impact electricity prices contradicted the company’s environmental social governance (ESG) climate commitments to NZAM.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO