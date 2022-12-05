Read full article on original website
Related
953wiki.com
Kentucky Awarded $5.8 Million ‘Internet for All’ Funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 8, 2022) – Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear announced today. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband...
953wiki.com
Vanguard Withdraws from ESG Initiative Following Attorney General Cameron’s Challenge to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Application
FRANKFORT, Ky. (December 8, 2022) – Days after Attorney General Cameron and 12 other attorneys general challenged Vanguard Group Inc.’s (Vanguard) application before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the investment company announced it will withdraw from the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative. The attorneys general had expressed concern that Vanguard’s promise to FERC to not control utilities or impact electricity prices contradicted the company’s environmental social governance (ESG) climate commitments to NZAM.
Comments / 0