Renewing a Year-End Tradition, Companies Are Throwing Holiday Parties Again to Bring Employees Back Together

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Should You Buy a Gift for Your Boss and Co-Workers for the Holidays? HR Experts Weigh in
'Tis the season for giving — but should your holiday shopping list include your boss or your co-workers?. Workplace gift giving can be tricky. As the end-of-the-year holiday season fast approaches, you might stress about which of your colleagues should receive a gift, how much to spend, what to buy, or whether you should get them a gift at all.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grocery Delivery Firm Getir Acquires Embattled Rival Gorillas as Industry Consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How the Four-Day Workweek Gained Momentum — and Could Change the Future of Work
The idea of a four-day or shorter workweek is gaining momentum worldwide — a big thanks to the remote work boom during the Covid-19 pandemic. A recent study from 4 Day Week Global, a nonprofit group that has been conducting four-day week pilot programs in several countries, found that employees expressed satisfaction with their overall productivity and performance.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Walmart-Backed Fintech Startup Plans to Launch Its Own Buy Now, Pay Later Loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Workers Who Tested 4-Day Workweek Say They'll Never Return to 5 Days—Or Only With a Huge Pay Bump
More than 900 workers across 33 businesses in the U.S. and Ireland tested a four-day workweek this year, and none of them are going back to a five-day model, according to data from one of the world's largest experiments to test the shortened workweek. The six-month pilot, which ran for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger: ‘The World Is Not Driven by Greed, It's Driven by Envy'
Billionaire investor Charlie Munger says he's never cared about comparing his riches to the money of others. Rather, he says his motivation in accumulating wealth has always been about securing independence, the freedom to do what he wishes in business and in life — and he wishes more people would follow his example.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
From Disney to Target to Boeing, Retirement Is a Thing of the Past for CEOs
Lots of eyebrows were raised about Bob Iger's return as CEO at Disney, but not related to his age. Traditional corporate succession planning has included mandatory retirement age of 65 for CEOs, but companies from Target to Boeing have recently changed those requirements to allow CEOs to serve longer. There...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
SpaceX Launches Lunar Lander for Japanese Venture Ispace, Which Aims to Create an Economy Around the Moon
Japanese lunar exploration company ispace began its long-anticipated first mission on Sunday, with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching the venture's lunar lander. "This is the very, very beginning of a new era," ispace founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada told CNBC. If successful, ispace would be the first private company...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Santa Claus Rallies Are a ‘Meaningful' Trend, Says Financial Advisor: What One Could Mean for Investors This Year
U.S. stocks often rise around the holidays, a trend known as the "Santa Claus rally." The period encompasses seven trading days: the last five days of the year and first two of the new year. The S&P 500 Index was up an average 1.3% a year over those seven days...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
CBS-Owned Stations Added to Free, Rapidly Growing Local News Streaming Service VUit
Local news streaming platform VUit reached a deal to add content from CBS's 13 owned and operated local news channels, which include major markets like New York and Los Angeles. Founded by streaming technology firm Syncbak, VUit is a free, ad-supported option for local news and events that's seen its...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Main Street Says America Has Dodged Recession So Far, But Economic Downturn Is Coming
On Main Street, many business owners expect the U.S. economy to enter a recession, but more say we are not experiencing one now. That's according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, which finds more small businesses pushing out their recession forecast to next year. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey data finds that...
Comments / 0