Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reported structure fire on Eden Park Drive in Mount Adams﻿

CINCINNATI — Reported structure fire on Eden Park Dr. in Mount Adams.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Amazon workers in Northern Kentucky trying to gain support to unionize

Workers at the Amazon Airhub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are trying to gain support to unionize. Organizers with "Unionize Amazon Northern Kentucky," spent the afternoon Saturday canvassing for support across Cincinnati. The workers are fighting for a starting wage of $30 per hour.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Downed wires reported in South Cumminsville on Beekman Street

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported in South Cumminsville on Beekman St.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Animatronic Nativity Experience opening Saturday in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Comboni Missionaries in Anderson Township will celebrate the 75th anniversary of a cherished Christmas tradition starting Saturday with the animatronic Nativity Experience. The event opens with a music-filled celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 followed by regular hours of 6
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a pedestrian struck on Marburg Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Report of a pedestrian struck and injured, on Marburg Avenue in Oakley. Emergency crews are responding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati woman has new, furnished home thanks to local businesses

NORWOOD, Ohio — The holiday spirit is on full display inside one particular house in Norwood. Not only is a family that's been dealing with a host of challenges settling into the home, they're doing so in style – thanks to comfortable furniture that reflects Greater Cincinnati's generous nature.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati holiday shoppers changing spending habits this season

Christmas is just two weeks away and the holiday shopping rush is on! Whether you're wrapping up your holiday shopping or just beginning, many shoppers we spoke to in the Rookwood area say this holiday season has brought some changes to their shopping habits. Part of these changes is due
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

New airline coming to CVG next year adds flights to two more destinations

HEBRON, Ky. — Before even launching, a new airline coming to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is adding more destinations. Breeze Airways was launched in May of 2021 by David Neeleman, who previously co-founded Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue and Azul Linhas Aereas. Breeze Airways first announced in October it
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a male shot in the leg on Bassett Road in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a male shot in the leg on Bassett Road in East Price Hill. emergency crews are responding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Twin Oak Lane in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Twin Oak Ln. in Loveland.
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Crash with injuries reported Quebec Road in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Quebec Road in West Price Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on ﻿﻿Wedgewood Court in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Wedgewood Court in Amelia.
AMELIA, OH

