Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
How You Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes Naturally, According to Experts
At 72, George King Sr. developed Type 2 diabetes and was put on multiple medications to keep his blood sugar in check. But he didn’t take the news sitting down. He started walking twice a day and modified his diet, with his diabetic diet including more vegetables and complex carbohydrates. The result? Remission. For the following 15 years, he no longer had to take medication.
cohaitungchi.com
Metformin is the first drug given to people with type 2 diabetes. This is why.
Why is this? Working to improve the ways our natural insulin works in our body and helping to regulate blood sugars by its action on the liver, metformin also has been associated with no hypoglycaemia (low blood sugars); no weight gain (and some studies even suggest weight loss) and is generally well tolerated.
myscience.org
Key cause of type 2 diabetes uncovered
Oxford Research reveals high blood glucose reprograms the metabolism of pancreatic beta-cells in diabetes. Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
MedicineNet.com
What Does a 71-Blood Sugar Mean?
A blood sugar level of 71 mg/dL is considered normal. If you have any symptoms of low blood sugar, you must get treated immediately with the 15-15 rule. Low blood sugar occurs when your blood glucose levels have dropped so far below the target that you must take measures to raise them. Typically, this occurs when your blood glucose level is lower than 70 mg/dL.
Researchers found two minutes of walking can reduce type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart failure
A two-minute walk can lower blood sugar and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Researchers have found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal is more effective when blood sugar levels are high.
Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under the age of 45 with type 2 diabetes who are being treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications may be less likely to develop MS. The same study found...
Can Putting Vicks VapoRub on Your Feet Cure a Cough?
There’s no actual scientific evidence to support it, but plenty of people still swear by Vicks VapoRub as an unconventional cure for a cough. It’s that time of year again—sniffles and coughs are going around, and many of us who have caught whichever bug is spreading like wildfire at daycare this year would just like some relief from those annoying cold symptoms, like a lingering cough. If you’re ready to try anything to get a break from coughing, here’s an unconventional cure that might be worth a shot: Putting Vicks VapoRub on the soles of your feet, then covering it with a clean pair of socks.
foodsafetynews.com
Sick worker likely caused large norovirus donut outbreak, finds study
The source of a norovirus outbreak that affected more than 200 people in an Australian state was likely an ill food handler, according to researchers. In November 2021, the Australian Capital Territory Department of Health (ACT Health) was told by the owner of a food outlet about a report of illness among 11 people following the consumption of donuts. The bakery primarily sold donuts made onsite.
WFMZ-TV Online
Health Beat: Game-changer for Type 2 diabetes
SAN DIEGO — Wherever you are, whatever you're doing, needing insulin to treat diabetes can be difficult. Chris Sheridan, 48, was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes 20 years ago and has been checking his glucose levels every day for years. "I had to give myself a shot every day,"...
Medical News Today
What to know about injectable diabetes drugs for weight loss: Ozempic, Saxenda, and more
Recent studies show that certain injectable diabetes drugs can help with weight loss in addition to blood sugar management. In combination with diet and exercise, they may help a person with type 2 diabetes maintain weight loss. Although drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Saxenda) have gained popularity online,...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
What Is Insulin Stacking?
No one wants to have high blood sugars (or low blood sugars, for that matter). High blood sugars, called hyperglycemia, can make you feel unwell and disrupt your daily routine. In the short term, hyperglycemia can lead to feeling tired and grumpy. You might also find that you are drinking more because you’re thirstier than usual and you might be making frequent trips to the bathroom to urinate. Longer-term, hyperglycemia is linked with causing certain complications, such as heart and kidney disease, as well as nerve damage and eye problems.
MedicalXpress
Three things to know about teplizumb, the new diabetes drug
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a medication that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes. This marks the first treatment to change the course of this autoimmune disease since the discovery of insulin in 1922. Type 1 diabetes, also known as type 1 diabetes mellitus, is...
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first pill to improve control of diabetes in some cats.
cohaitungchi.com
Insulin Pumps and Continuous Glucose Monitors
An insulin pump is a small device with the ability to deliver insulin continuously (basal) or quickly (bolus) for carbohydrate intake. You can also correct a high blood glucose level by typing into the insulin pump your blood glucose or grams of carbohydrate to be eaten. There’s a variety of insulin pumps on the market, offering options to meet individual needs.
hcplive.com
T117S Variant Helpful for Predicting Sickle Cell Disease Patients’ Response to Hydroxyurea
New research assessed whether the T117S gene variant could be useful as a marker for predicting sickle cell disease patients' might responses to hydroxyurea treatment. The loss of cytochrome b5 reductase 3 (Cyb5R3) activity was found to negatively affect fetal hemoglobin (HbF) and hematocrit (HCT) in sickle cell disease patients treated with hydroxyurea (HU), a new study shows.
hcplive.com
Study Shows Genetic Factors in Multiple Myeloma Treatment Resistance
A whole genomic sequencing study shows what may be influencing risk of quadruple-agent regimen response in patients receiving daratumumab. A litany of genomic determinants of response to combination carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone with daratumumab (DKRd) among patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (MM) have been uncovered in a new whole genome sequencing trial.
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
Freethink
Old Parkinson’s drug helps teens with type 1 diabetes
A drug used to treat Parkinson’s disease lowered blood pressure and improved a measure of vascular health in young people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in a small study. If the results hold up in larger trials, the drug could help millions ward off the heart problems linked to diabetes.
hcplive.com
Arganine Therapy Shows Positive Impacts on Sickle Cell Disease in ASH 2022 Data
According to data presented at the ASH 2022 Annual Meeting, this is the first suggestion of a hydroxyurea-related impact on mito activity in patients with sickle cell disease. Individuals with sickle cell disease (SCD) present at the emergency department (ED) and are often admitted for hospitalization most commonly for vaso-occlusive pain episodes (VOEs). These episodes, also referred to as "pain crises" due to the intense pain experienced by patients, cause an acute arginine (Arg) deficiency.
