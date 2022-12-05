In case you haven’t heard, Hulu has a brand-new reality dating television show called Back in the Groove. Like similar shows, it’s about a group of women and men meeting on a beach in an attempt to find love—but there’s a twist. The main focus is on three single women in their 40s dating a pool of 24 younger men, to, you guessed it, get their “groove back.” (Think How Stella Got Her Groove Back, but make it the 2022 version.) And here's the kicker: There might even be a mother-son pairing joining the show.

