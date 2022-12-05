Read full article on original website
Women's Health
At 57, Elizabeth Hurley Is Prioritizing Self-Love And Her Wellness Practices More Than Ever
Elizabeth Hurley isn't one to shy away from a bit of holiday cheer. In fact, the 57-year-old Gossip Girl alum is celebrating the release of her latest project Christmas In The Caribbean, which premiered December 5. The film centers around a woman named Rachel (played by Elizabeth) who goes through...
Women's Health
Justin Theroux Tagged Jennifer Aniston In An Emotional Instagram Post About Rescue Dogs
Justin Theroux shared a passionate post on Instagram encouraging people to adopt rescue dogs. The actor tagged his ex, Jennifer Aniston, in the post's caption. Aniston recently joined Instagram and shared dogs with Theroux. "Yep, now that you’re on here, your gonna get this a lot too ☺️," Theroux wrote....
Women's Health
Who Is Ra’ed Saade From ‘My Unorthodox Life’? All About His Job, Net Worth, And Relationship
My Unorthodox Life is back for a second wild season, and it dives back into the life of fashion mogul Julia Haart and her four children. In case you're new to the show, a quick recap: In season 1, Julia talks a lot about how she fled her life in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York, creating a new life for herself as a fashion designer, sex-positive queen, and high-powered CEO of Elite World Group, a modeling management agency.
Women's Health
At 53, Catherine Zeta-Jones Has Epic Abs And Toned Legs In A Plunging, See-Through Jumpsuit In New Photos
Catherine Zeta-Jones was totally working the red carpet this week in a sheer, plunging jumpsuit that was all kinds of strong. The actress, 53, showed off her epic abs and toned AF legs while promoting her new Disney+ show. When it comes to her workouts, Catherine likes all kinds of...
Women's Health
Dakota Johnson wore a see-through corset, and she's looking so strong
Dakota Johnson, please step forward for being the most fashionable celebrity at a Hollywood event. The Persuasion actress has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam dress like usual, she shocked folks with a bold patterned suit.
Women's Health
Blake Lively Shows Off Her Festive Pregnancy Style In A Rare Photo From Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds shared a very rare look at one way he and his wife Blake Lively are celebrating the holiday season. The actor posted a photo of the gathering on Instagram and also gave fans a glimpse at how Blake is dressing late into her pregnancy with the couple's fourth child.
"Lock Down Your Group Chats, People": This 25-Year-Old Found A Bunch Of Coworkers Making Fun Of Her On Slack
"In that group chat, I became a running joke, apparently. Like, I was named dropped many, many times."
Women's Health
Meet The Cast Of 'Back In The Groove,' Hulu's New Reality Dating Show—And See Their Instagrams And The Trailer
In case you haven’t heard, Hulu has a brand-new reality dating television show called Back in the Groove. Like similar shows, it’s about a group of women and men meeting on a beach in an attempt to find love—but there’s a twist. The main focus is on three single women in their 40s dating a pool of 24 younger men, to, you guessed it, get their “groove back.” (Think How Stella Got Her Groove Back, but make it the 2022 version.) And here's the kicker: There might even be a mother-son pairing joining the show.
Women's Health
Mariah Carey, 52, Flaunts Her Epically Strong Legs In A High-Slit Dress And Heels In New Photos
Mariah Carey just hit the streets of New York City wearing a fabulous, high-slit gown that showed off just how super-strong her legs are in heels. The singer doesn't love hitting the gym, and prefers to go on brisk walks or swim. When it comes to her diet, Mariah has...
Women's Health
Sofía Vergara, 50, Has Super Toned Abs In A See-Through Corset In A New Instagram Photo
Sofía Vergara just took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a see-through corset that showed off her incredibly strong core. In the snap, the actress, 50, is posing for a mirror selfie in what appears to be her closet, and she is looking super strong and confident.
Women's Health
Alex Jones admits trying to conceive can be a 'rollercoaster' as she fronts a new fertility show
Alex Jones has admitted that 'trying to conceive can truly be a rollercoaster' as she talks for the first time about her new fertility show - which will air next year. The One Show presenter will appear in Alex Jones: Making Babies next year on the W Channel - where we'll see the mother-of-three train as a fertility assistant at King's Fertility centre.
