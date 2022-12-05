Read full article on original website
Related
'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home
WNBA star Brittney Griner didn't want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home
Man opens fire on condo meeting in Rome, killing 3, including Italy PM's friend
Authorities in Italy on Sunday arrested a 57-year old man accused of opening fire on an apartment block meeting at a bar in Rome, killing three women, including a friend of the European country's prime minister.
Americans Are Sharing The Things You Should NEVER Do In The US, And As A Fellow American, I Have To Salute Them
" NEVER cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first — this is not true if you cut in line in the US."
Comments / 0