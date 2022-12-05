The big story this week was a fight at Alexandria City High School that got big enough for the police to get involved. The school was not placed on lockdown, but three students were arrested after the fight. The incident occurs in the middle of intense scrutiny around violence in Alexandria City Public Schools. A student was murdered a few blocks away earlier this year. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares urged the city to work more closely with law enforcement as a result of “the high level of violence and disruption which has taken place in Alexandria City Public Schools recently.”

