Alexandria, VA

alxnow.com

‘The Dog Park’ in Old Town sold to the Beeliner Diner owners

Bread & Water Co. just got into the pet store business. The restaurant company recently finalized its purchase of The Dog Park at 705 King Street. The dog and cat boutique has been owned and operated the last 12 years by Anna Franklin, who thanked her customers on Instagram. “As...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Open houses in Alexandria this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: End unit, private roof deck, five levels. Open: Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Lisa Parcells – Washington Fine Properties, LLC) 1225 Roundhouse Lane, Old Town. 3 BR/3.5 BA Townhouse. Noteworthy: Fireplace, remodeled bath, deck.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

The big story this week was a fight at Alexandria City High School that got big enough for the police to get involved. The school was not placed on lockdown, but three students were arrested after the fight. The incident occurs in the middle of intense scrutiny around violence in Alexandria City Public Schools. A student was murdered a few blocks away earlier this year. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares urged the city to work more closely with law enforcement as a result of “the high level of violence and disruption which has taken place in Alexandria City Public Schools recently.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Potential impact on Alexandria shuttle programs creates setback for transportation funding overhaul

A plan to overhaul the way Alexandria handles transportation funding from developers was sent back for further review by the Planning Commission. Members of the Planning Commission said earlier this week that there are too many lingering questions about the impacts on local residents of the proposed changes, though the changes are headed in the right direction.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

