I’ve always been a fan of mysteries, but while most people gravitated towards the adventures of Sherlock Holmes (Sir Arthur Conan Doyle) or the mysterious elements of a John Grisham novel, I’ve always found Encyclopedia Brown to be my favorite. Maybe it was because he was the smartest 4th grader I knew or maybe it was because Sally Kimball, his business partner, was so awesome. I mean, even Bugs Meany was in awe of her… but I digress. I was always fascinated with how Encyclopedia solved the mystery of the day using the totally innocuous clues that were provided. A few years ago, I found an old Encyclopedia Brown book in a bargain basement bookstore and dutifully brought it home so my, at the time 9-year-old, daughter and I could start reading it together. Quickly, it became apparent that even though my daughter was intrigued by the story; she didn’t want to try and figure out the solution. Rather, she wanted to immediately go to the back of the book for the answer. No struggle, no deep contemplation or evaluation, no discussion about how this clue might provide insight… just a quick “turn to page 84 for the answer.”

