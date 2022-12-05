Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
neusenews.com
Library advocate wins volunteer of the year award
Congratulations to Amelia Smith, winner of the North Carolina Public Library Director's Association Volunteer of the Year award. Amelia consistently demonstrates her dedication to the Library and is one of our most enthusiastic Teen Volunteers at Neuse Regional Libraries. As part of her volunteer service, Amelia serves as a teen tutor providing afterschool homework help as well as a Book Buddy for one-on-one shared reading practice with local students.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County land transfers
The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/21, Teresa Morris to Justin Rogers, Pink Hill township, two tracts. 10/21, Paul Ziems to Charles Gruver III, two tracts, Waters Edge Drive. 10/21, Lynwood Everett to Domingo Delgado, Kinston township, 1.32 acres. 10/21, Vera Mosley to...
neusenews.com
City of Kinston to hold special meeting at The Gate
The City of Kinston posted the following on their Facebook page:. The City Council of the City of Kinston will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6pm at The Gate. The purpose of this meeting is to hold a community forum on crime and violence. All...
neusenews.com
Jones County Emergency Services Director Timmy Pike Unexpectedly Passes Away
According to the Jones County Emergency Services Facebook Page on Friday:. “Our Emergency Services Director, Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away today. We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great man. Our prayers are with his wife Ann, Daughters- Jessica and Bethany. As well as our office and the...
neusenews.com
Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
neusenews.com
Dr. Travis Towne: The Case of the “Can’t Figure it Outs”
I’ve always been a fan of mysteries, but while most people gravitated towards the adventures of Sherlock Holmes (Sir Arthur Conan Doyle) or the mysterious elements of a John Grisham novel, I’ve always found Encyclopedia Brown to be my favorite. Maybe it was because he was the smartest 4th grader I knew or maybe it was because Sally Kimball, his business partner, was so awesome. I mean, even Bugs Meany was in awe of her… but I digress. I was always fascinated with how Encyclopedia solved the mystery of the day using the totally innocuous clues that were provided. A few years ago, I found an old Encyclopedia Brown book in a bargain basement bookstore and dutifully brought it home so my, at the time 9-year-old, daughter and I could start reading it together. Quickly, it became apparent that even though my daughter was intrigued by the story; she didn’t want to try and figure out the solution. Rather, she wanted to immediately go to the back of the book for the answer. No struggle, no deep contemplation or evaluation, no discussion about how this clue might provide insight… just a quick “turn to page 84 for the answer.”
neusenews.com
Help wanted: City of Kinston Firefighter II
Performs intermediate protective service work providing fire suppression and emergency medical services under emergency conditions and frequently involving considerable personal hazard, and related work as required. Work is performed under the moderate supervision of the Fire Captain & Lieutenant. Essential Functions. Responding to fire and emergency medical service calls; performing...
neusenews.com
Arendell Parrott Quiz Bowl Team Undefeated
The APA Quiz Bowl team defeated Ayden Grifton and South Lenoir at our match on December 3, 2022. Teams played each other three times. APA went undefeated. The next match is in February at Ayden Grifton against teams from across the state. Members of the 2022 APA Quiz Bowl Team...
neusenews.com
LCC Biology students take the classroom outside
Lenoir Community College Principles of Biology (Biology 110) students took to outdoors to learn about watersheds, pollution, environmental equity, and local issues regarding water quality. Samantha Krop from Sound Rivers spoke to the students about monitoring and protecting waterways. She used her YSI meter, and had students collect samples along...
neusenews.com
Evans & Associates and Partner Agency Supports LCC Scholarship Program
Evans & Associates of Kinston and Lititz Mutual Insurance Company of Pennsylvania have partnered to together to present a matching donation to the Lenoir Community College Foundation in support of student scholarships. The agency partners are focused on positive impact to communities which they serve in areas of poverty reduction,...
Comments / 0