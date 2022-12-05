Effective: 2022-12-11 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Central and South Central Kansas. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

