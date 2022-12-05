ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Briefs: Bucyrus Council to hold public hearing on DORA

By Staff report
 6 days ago
Input sought on creation of a designated outdoor refreshment area in Bucyrus

There will be a public hearing on DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 in Council Chambers, 500 S. Sandusky Ave. The public hearing has been called by the Health & Safety Committee. After the Public Hearing, City Council will determine the future of DORA.

The public is invited to attend this meeting.

In July, a DORA was launched on a temporary basis for four months that allowed patrons of 11 downtown liquor permit holders to purchase alcoholic drinks that could be taken outside in specially marked cups within the DORA's boundaries.

First Federal Community Bank announces interim president & CEO

The Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. and First Federal Community Bank Board of Directors has announced that Jeffrey K. Urban has been named its interim president & CEO effective Nov. 21. Urban, having served as a senior vice president with the First Federal Community Bank for the past 19 years, brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for the organization. He succeeds Bradley Murtiff, who resigned.

Prior to joining First Federal Community Bank 19 years ago, Urban held executive positions at other financial institutions throughout the state of Ohio as well as serving as chairman, president and CEO of Bank One in Mansfield. He has 18½ years of previous experience as a CEO with an affiliate of Huntington Bank in Woodville, Ohio, as well as three affiliates of Bank One in Circleville, Coshocton and Mansfield.

New partnership to provide COVID-19 testing assistance for Ohioans who are blind or have low vision

COLUMBUS — At-home COVID-19 tests have become the standard method of testing; however, individuals who are blind or have low vision face challenges self-administering these tests. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) have partnered to identify a solution to support Ohioans who are blind or have low vision in self-administering at-home COVID-19 tests.

Ohio residents can now call a state-sponsored support line through the Be My Eyes phone app to receive assistance taking any at-home COVID-19 test authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), by downloading the free Be My Eyes app for Apple or Android smartphones. Once on the app, the user should select “State of Ohio COVID Testing” and will be connected to an experienced customer support representative from Accessible Pharmacy Services. The customer support representative can help individuals read print information or instruction, provide step-by-step guidance while taking the test an read the results of the completed test.

This service is available to receive calls 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

