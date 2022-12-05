Read full article on original website
Bentley Tests Its First Production Batur In A Gorgeous Purple
Bentley is gearing up to go electric but before it does, the UK automaker plans to go out with a bang. Earlier this year, the 2023 Bentley Batur debuted at Pebble Beach with the most powerful twin-turbocharged W12 yet. This gas-powered swan song produces 730 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, and only 18 lucky customers will have the opportunity to purchase one for $1.95 million.
conceptcarz.com
Bentley Momentum Unbreakable – step into the extraordinary
• Bentley Fragrances showcase stone plated bottle inspired by Bentley Motor's stone veneer interior finish. •100% natural stone plates render every bottle a one-of-a-kind piece. •The scent has a masculine signature: a rich, warm palette of woods. •A cutting-edge sustainable natural ingredient, Dreamwood™ is combined with the highest-quality ingredients to...
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 11 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Cherry" Launch
The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cherry” drops this week on Saturday, December 10. The below roundup showcases underrated 11 Retros regaining momentum amongst the sneaker community in anticipation of the new release. For longtime fans of the iconic silhouette, “Cherry” harkens back to the AJ11 Low “Varsity Red” released in 2001, remixing the low-top’s two-tone color story with glossy, patent leather overlays and white mesh.
1979 Ford Ranger Could Be Your Next Vintage Off-Roader
The Ford Ranger, a truck whose name precedes it even still to this day of high-performance modern utility vehicles. It was a fan favorite for everyone from off rotors to truck show guys and now it’s a lovely collectible fit for any enthusiast's garage. While it may be a sort of dream truck for a lot of auto enthusiasts, good examples can be hard to find. However, this pristine truck is a beautifully kept automobile with all the shiny parts that make the Ranger great to begin with.
Incredible abandoned Jaguar coupe left to rot in a barn for 20 years goes up for sale – is it a banger or a bargain?
AN INCREDIBLE classic Jaguar has been put up for sale after rotting in a barn for 20 years. The 1976 Jaguar XJ-C is up for sale on eBay, but whoever buys it will need to spend big on repairs. The eBay advert reads: 'This car has been laid up in...
Trae Young Purchases $20M Mansion in Southern California
Despite spending most of his time in Atlanta and Oklahoma, Hawks superstar Trae Young is rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood elite in his new residence. Young recently purchased a mansion, previously owned by former NFL star Clay Matthews, in Calabasas, California, for $20 million — the second-largest sum ever paid for a home in the Los Angeles county city.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” is almost here. One of Jumpman’s favorite shoes from this year has been the Air Jordan 7. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to some very interesting new colorways and even some retro models.
hypebeast.com
atmos Teams up With Jordan Brand for Early Release of Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red”
For those who can’t wait to sport the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red” early, atmos and Jordan Brand have partnered up to release the sneakers one day ahead of its official launch date. The iconic silhouette is brought back in a familiar two-tone color...
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Splurges On $7.5M Bentley-Branded Condo
The Atlanta native is dropping seven figures on his new residence. Future is celebrating yet another dominant year as one of the hottest rappers in the game. His latest splurge comes in the form of dropping a $7.5 million bag. The money was spent on a new pad – and it’s Bentley-branded, of course.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Gets New Colorway
The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is here. Jumpman has come through with plenty of dope variations on the AJ1 over the years, and soon, they will come through with the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. Yes, we know, it is certainly a mouthful. However, it is important to note that this sneaker is a sequel to its similarly-named predecessor.
40 Cheap Upgrades That Will Make Your Car Feel Like a Luxury Vehicle
There are quite a few ways you can make your car look more expensive than it really is for less than $100 — sometimes for even less than $20.
MotorTrend Magazine
Vintage Buick Brakes Plus More Upgrades for Troy Ladd’s ‘One-Day’ Coupe
The last time we dropped in on Troy Ladd, he had just started work on his One-Day Coupe. Not a hot rod built in a day—that would be nigh-on impossible—but rather a car built on the one day a week he has off from running Hollywood Hot Rods in Burbank, California.
TMZ.com
DaBaby Upsets Lion During Trip to Dubai Zoo
DaBaby is currently over in Dubai pushing his "Blame It On Baby 2" album, but he's also finding time to get wild ... at a zoo. The "BOP" rapper paid a visit to the Al Buqaish Private Zoo ... a world-renowned animal shelter and checked in with its owner, Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish, and a new friend named "Simba."
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green”
Michael Jordan’s 63-point performance against the Boston Celtics in 1986 continues to serve as a ready inspirational addition to Jordan Brand’s roster of offerings each year, having last dressed the Air Jordan 1 in its synonymous scheme back in 2020. Just a short two years later, the unusual cast of green has returned to reimagine yet another AJ1 alongside a women’s-exclusive Air Jordan 3.
Top Speed
An Aston Martin Designed Home Seems Well Suited For James Bond
Boutique and luxury brands are always known for pushing the envelope when it comes to what they are capable of. While brands like Lamborghini have moved into developing yachts and other boats, some brands have moved into other forms of transportation. Bugatti developed an electric scooter to sell to fans of the brand to the tune of $1,000, while others focus their energies elsewhere, such as towards jewelry and watches. However, some brands choose to go more expensive and unique, such as with exclusive options like Mercedes-AMG does for people buying the AMG One. If you want something even more exclusive, Aston Martin has somewhere for you to hang your hat and park your car - if you have the money.
Shoppers Shouldn't Sleep on Air Jordan 11 'Varsity Red'
Last-minute holiday shoppers should not sleep on the Air Jordan 11 in the 'Varsity Red' colorway.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Corvette E-Ray Configurator Leaks, Revealing the Hybrid C8 Early
The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray configurator was leaked online Thursday night, before being quickly taken down. The sleuths over at Mid-Engine Corvette Forum and Corvette Blogger spotted the configurator before it got taken down, and were able to grab an assortment of screenshots. The leaked images give us an early glimpse...
CAR AND DRIVER
GM Developing Ultium-Based EV Sedan That Could Replace the Chevy Malibu
GM president Mark Reuss recently revealed that an electric Chevy sedan is being developed for China, as first reported by GM Authority. Ruess said the new Ultium-based EV is still early in development and suggested it might make it to the U.S. as a Malibu replacement. With the Chinese debut...
techeblog.com
Limited Edition Bugatti Carbone Unveiled, is World’s First Carbon Fiber Smartwatch
Limited to just 500-units worldwide, the Bugatti Carbone is touted as the world’s first carbon fiber smartwatch, inspired by the Chiron Super Sport 300+. The wristwatch comes finished with blue accents, a French racing color forever associated with the brand, while the carbon fiber elements are milled precisely from a solid block.
