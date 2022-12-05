ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Tests Its First Production Batur In A Gorgeous Purple

Bentley is gearing up to go electric but before it does, the UK automaker plans to go out with a bang. Earlier this year, the 2023 Bentley Batur debuted at Pebble Beach with the most powerful twin-turbocharged W12 yet. This gas-powered swan song produces 730 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, and only 18 lucky customers will have the opportunity to purchase one for $1.95 million.
conceptcarz.com

Bentley Momentum Unbreakable – step into the extraordinary

• Bentley Fragrances showcase stone plated bottle inspired by Bentley Motor's stone veneer interior finish. •100% natural stone plates render every bottle a one-of-a-kind piece. •The scent has a masculine signature: a rich, warm palette of woods. •A cutting-edge sustainable natural ingredient, Dreamwood™ is combined with the highest-quality ingredients to...
hypebeast.com

Rounding Up Air Jordan 11 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Cherry" Launch

The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cherry” drops this week on Saturday, December 10. The below roundup showcases underrated 11 Retros regaining momentum amongst the sneaker community in anticipation of the new release. For longtime fans of the iconic silhouette, “Cherry” harkens back to the AJ11 Low “Varsity Red” released in 2001, remixing the low-top’s two-tone color story with glossy, patent leather overlays and white mesh.
Motorious

1979 Ford Ranger Could Be Your Next Vintage Off-Roader

The Ford Ranger, a truck whose name precedes it even still to this day of high-performance modern utility vehicles. It was a fan favorite for everyone from off rotors to truck show guys and now it’s a lovely collectible fit for any enthusiast's garage. While it may be a sort of dream truck for a lot of auto enthusiasts, good examples can be hard to find. However, this pristine truck is a beautifully kept automobile with all the shiny parts that make the Ranger great to begin with.
Front Office Sports

Trae Young Purchases $20M Mansion in Southern California

Despite spending most of his time in Atlanta and Oklahoma, Hawks superstar Trae Young is rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood elite in his new residence. Young recently purchased a mansion, previously owned by former NFL star Clay Matthews, in Calabasas, California, for $20 million — the second-largest sum ever paid for a home in the Los Angeles county city.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” Release Date Revealed

The Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” is almost here. One of Jumpman’s favorite shoes from this year has been the Air Jordan 7. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to some very interesting new colorways and even some retro models.
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Splurges On $7.5M Bentley-Branded Condo

The Atlanta native is dropping seven figures on his new residence. Future is celebrating yet another dominant year as one of the hottest rappers in the game. His latest splurge comes in the form of dropping a $7.5 million bag. The money was spent on a new pad – and it’s Bentley-branded, of course.
sneakernews.com

The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit

The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Gets New Colorway

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is here. Jumpman has come through with plenty of dope variations on the AJ1 over the years, and soon, they will come through with the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. Yes, we know, it is certainly a mouthful. However, it is important to note that this sneaker is a sequel to its similarly-named predecessor.
TMZ.com

DaBaby Upsets Lion During Trip to Dubai Zoo

DaBaby is currently over in Dubai pushing his "Blame It On Baby 2" album, but he's also finding time to get wild ... at a zoo. The "BOP" rapper paid a visit to the Al Buqaish Private Zoo ... a world-renowned animal shelter and checked in with its owner, Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish, and a new friend named "Simba."
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green”

Michael Jordan’s 63-point performance against the Boston Celtics in 1986 continues to serve as a ready inspirational addition to Jordan Brand’s roster of offerings each year, having last dressed the Air Jordan 1 in its synonymous scheme back in 2020. Just a short two years later, the unusual cast of green has returned to reimagine yet another AJ1 alongside a women’s-exclusive Air Jordan 3.
Top Speed

An Aston Martin Designed Home Seems Well Suited For James Bond

Boutique and luxury brands are always known for pushing the envelope when it comes to what they are capable of. While brands like Lamborghini have moved into developing yachts and other boats, some brands have moved into other forms of transportation. Bugatti developed an electric scooter to sell to fans of the brand to the tune of $1,000, while others focus their energies elsewhere, such as towards jewelry and watches. However, some brands choose to go more expensive and unique, such as with exclusive options like Mercedes-AMG does for people buying the AMG One. If you want something even more exclusive, Aston Martin has somewhere for you to hang your hat and park your car - if you have the money.
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Corvette E-Ray Configurator Leaks, Revealing the Hybrid C8 Early

The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray configurator was leaked online Thursday night, before being quickly taken down. The sleuths over at Mid-Engine Corvette Forum and Corvette Blogger spotted the configurator before it got taken down, and were able to grab an assortment of screenshots. The leaked images give us an early glimpse...
CAR AND DRIVER

GM Developing Ultium-Based EV Sedan That Could Replace the Chevy Malibu

GM president Mark Reuss recently revealed that an electric Chevy sedan is being developed for China, as first reported by GM Authority. Ruess said the new Ultium-based EV is still early in development and suggested it might make it to the U.S. as a Malibu replacement. With the Chinese debut...
techeblog.com

Limited Edition Bugatti Carbone Unveiled, is World’s First Carbon Fiber Smartwatch

Limited to just 500-units worldwide, the Bugatti Carbone is touted as the world’s first carbon fiber smartwatch, inspired by the Chiron Super Sport 300+. The wristwatch comes finished with blue accents, a French racing color forever associated with the brand, while the carbon fiber elements are milled precisely from a solid block.

