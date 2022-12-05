ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimsley's Ryan Stephens is voted SBLive North Carolina Athlete of the Week

By Gary Adornato
Scorebook Live
 6 days ago

Congratulations to Grimsley's Ryan Stephens, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans.

Stephens received 25% of our state-wide vote after rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another score, despite battling flu-like symptoms, during Grimsley's 40-37 overtime win over Hough in the 4-A state playoffs

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivenc.

Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Nov. 21-25:

Aronne Herring, New Bern, Football

It doesn't get much better than this. The star tailback erupted for a school-record seven touchdowns as the Bears rolled past Rolesville 70-34 in the 4-A playoffs. Herring finished with 251 yards on 20 carries.

Dominic Payne, Trinity, Boys basketball

The 6-foot-2 junior forward scored 37 points in s 67-66 overtime win over Oak Grove. Then he got 25 points in a 71-28 rout of East Davidson.

Jaylen Curry, Carmel Christian, Boys basketball

Curry scored 22 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and had 3 steals in Carmel’s Christian’s 76-69 double-overtime win over nationally-ranked Calvary Christian of Atlanta.

Sean Birmingham, Cannon School, Boys basketball

Birmingham, a 6-foot-8 wing, poured in 35 points and got 8 rebounds as Cannon rolled past Robinson, the NCHSAA 2-A reigning champion, 92-72.

Deandre Nance, Seventy-First, Football

This guy is a playmaker. The Falcons’ quarterback raced 99 yards for a touchdown and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 38-13 pounding of crosstown rival Terry Sanford in the 4-A playoffs.

Ryan Thompson, Burns, Football

Thompson caught four touchdown passes and ran for another in the Bulldogs’ 49-40 win over Monroe.

Keno Jones, Northern Nash, Football

Jones threw five touchdown passes as Northern Nash walloped Triton 42-7 in the 3-A playoffs.

Diego Gutierrez, Asheboro, Wrestling

Gutierrez went 5-0 for the the Blue Comets in the Forbush Duals.

Cam Medlock, South Point, Football

In a workhorse effort, Medlock had 34 carries for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Red Raiders edged Eastern Guilford 28-25 in the 2-A playoffs.

