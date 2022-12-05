Grimsley's Ryan Stephens is voted SBLive North Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Grimsley's Ryan Stephens, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans.
Stephens received 25% of our state-wide vote after rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another score, despite battling flu-like symptoms, during Grimsley's 40-37 overtime win over Hough in the 4-A state playoffs
If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivenc.
Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Nov. 21-25:
Aronne Herring, New Bern, Football
It doesn't get much better than this. The star tailback erupted for a school-record seven touchdowns as the Bears rolled past Rolesville 70-34 in the 4-A playoffs. Herring finished with 251 yards on 20 carries.
Dominic Payne, Trinity, Boys basketball
The 6-foot-2 junior forward scored 37 points in s 67-66 overtime win over Oak Grove. Then he got 25 points in a 71-28 rout of East Davidson.
Jaylen Curry, Carmel Christian, Boys basketball
Curry scored 22 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and had 3 steals in Carmel’s Christian’s 76-69 double-overtime win over nationally-ranked Calvary Christian of Atlanta.
Sean Birmingham, Cannon School, Boys basketball
Birmingham, a 6-foot-8 wing, poured in 35 points and got 8 rebounds as Cannon rolled past Robinson, the NCHSAA 2-A reigning champion, 92-72.
Deandre Nance, Seventy-First, Football
This guy is a playmaker. The Falcons’ quarterback raced 99 yards for a touchdown and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 38-13 pounding of crosstown rival Terry Sanford in the 4-A playoffs.
Ryan Thompson, Burns, Football
Thompson caught four touchdown passes and ran for another in the Bulldogs’ 49-40 win over Monroe.
Keno Jones, Northern Nash, Football
Jones threw five touchdown passes as Northern Nash walloped Triton 42-7 in the 3-A playoffs.
Diego Gutierrez, Asheboro, Wrestling
Gutierrez went 5-0 for the the Blue Comets in the Forbush Duals.
Cam Medlock, South Point, Football
In a workhorse effort, Medlock had 34 carries for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Red Raiders edged Eastern Guilford 28-25 in the 2-A playoffs.
