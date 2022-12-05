ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

MTSU QB Named Comeback Player of Year Award Semifinalist

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 6 days ago

From GoBlueRaiders.com

Middle Tennessee Quarterback Chase Cunningham was named a semifinalist in the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award, the College Sports Communicators (formerly College Sports Information Directors of America [CoSIDA]) in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization announced.

The award recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. Cunningham, after his 2021 season was ended early due to a torn ACL suffered against Southern Miss, bounced back to lead the Blue Raiders to a 7-5 record and a trip to the Hawai’i Bowl. The Knoxville, Tenn. native has passed for 2920 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes in 11 starts. The sixth-year senior also rushed for six touchdowns on the ground.

In a vote by a panel of AP writers, editors, sports information directors, and Fiesta Bowl Organization representatives, three college football student-athletes will be honored as 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award winners. Cunningham is one of two Conference USA Athletes (Jyaire Shorter, WR, North Texas) to make the semifinalist list.

The post MTSU QB Named Comeback Player of Year Award Semifinalist appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

MTSU Dominates in Overtime Against Belmont

FINAL: MTSU 85 Belmont 75 NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It was as tightly contested as a game could be at The Curb Event Center as The MTSU Blue Raiders traveled to Nashville to take on the Belmont Bruins. An in-state matchup (a series led by MTSU 23-18 according to goblueraiders.com) with campuses separated by just 35 […] The post MTSU Dominates in Overtime Against Belmont appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

3 Things to Know Before the Titans Play the Jaguars

This Sunday, December 11th, Nissan Stadium hosts the Jaguars (4-8). Game begins at 12 pm. Here are 3 things to know before the game: Derrick Henry has 15 Touchdowns Against the Jags The Titans running back has had a history of scoring against division foe Jacksonville. In 11 career games, he scored 15 times. Last […] The post 3 Things to Know Before the Titans Play the Jaguars appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 5, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 5 to December 9, 2022. Cheatham County Source Save The Date for Pegram’s Christmas in the Park Hop aboard the Pegram Express & enjoy the 2022 Christmas in the Park event on December 10. Read more. Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Middle Tennessee November […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 5, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Johnie Payton

Miss Johnie Payton of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, she was 72 years old. Born February 24, 1950, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late William Lee Payton and Doris Braden Pennington Payton. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in music education from Middle Tennessee State University […] The post OBITUARY: Johnie Payton appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years

One Night Only: May 21, 2023 The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall. The […] The post Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary Lou Carr Swann

Mrs. Mary Lou Carr Swann of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, she was 85 years old. A native of Macon County, TN she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Effie Gregory Carr. She worked at Tucker’s Sausage for many years and retired from Toshiba. She was a Baptist in […] The post OBITUARY: Mary Lou Carr Swann appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Jerry Glenn Passman Sr.

Mr. Jerry Glenn Passman Sr. of Watertown, Tennessee, age 59, passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Jerry Glenn Passman Sr. was born March 5, 1963, in Amite, LA to Harold “Don” Passman & Nan Duncan Passman. He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents Hezzie Sr and Effie Seal […] The post OBITUARY: Jerry Glenn Passman Sr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATERTOWN, TN
Wilson County Source

FanDuel Bracket City Live, a Free Three-Day Festival Featuring Basketball, Music & More is Coming to Nashville

FanDuel Bracket City Live, a FREE three-day festival centered around music, basketball and action, will take over Lower Broadway in Nashville this coming March. Music City becomes Bracket City on March 16-18, 2023, coinciding with the initial rounds of college basketball postseason games. 2023 FanDuel Bracket City Live will showcase a variety of musical performances […] The post FanDuel Bracket City Live, a Free Three-Day Festival Featuring Basketball, Music & More is Coming to Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Green Hill SRO Awarded with Proclamation From the Tennessee Senate

From Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chase Dillard, School Resource Officer at Green Hill High School, was recognized this morning at the Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce for his quick actions that saved the life of an eighth-grade student on May 5, 2022. Deputy Dillard was successful in dislodging a foreign object that became lodged […] The post Green Hill SRO Awarded with Proclamation From the Tennessee Senate appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Joe Allen Williams

Joe Allen Williams, age 77 of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his residence. Born April 24, 1945, he was the son of the late Harve and Amanda Bell Williams. Joe was a graduate of Watertown High School and a member of Good Hope United Methodist Church, he was a retired […] The post OBITUARY: Joe Allen Williams appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATERTOWN, TN
Wilson County Source

Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee

The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes. “Part of the reason I […] The post Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
Wilson County Source

Greater Nashville Realtors Installs 2023 Board of Directors

After an explosive year of record-high interest rates, inventory nearing pre-pandemic levels and experiencing one of the largest growth phases in Nashville history, 2022 was another remarkable year for Greater Nashville’s housing industry. Despite a national downward trend in closings, the Greater Nashville area is on the cusp of unprecedented change and growth. With the […] The post Greater Nashville Realtors Installs 2023 Board of Directors appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mildred Davis Wynne

Mrs. Mildred Davis Wynne, age 95 of Lebanon, passed away on December 4, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. She was born in Wilson County, TN, on October 9, 1927, the daughter of the late John Robert Davis and Katie Marie Hankins Davis. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Draughn’s Business […] The post OBITUARY: Mildred Davis Wynne appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Michael Harris DOB: 12/29/1966 Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction Last Seen in […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: John Michael Esslinger

John Michael Esslinger of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, he was 68 years old. John was born in Chattanooga, TN and was the son of the late, Albert Roy Esslinger and Betty East Esslinger. He was a teacher in the Wilson County School System for 23 years. John taught 5th grade […] The post OBITUARY: John Michael Esslinger appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Charles Lewis ‘Charlie’ Brown Sr.

Charles Lewis “Charlie” Brown Sr. passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, he was 72 years old. Charles Lewis Brown Sr. was born in Gainsboro TN to Cleo Warren and Jim Brown. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting for arrowheads. Charles was a jack of all trades with his own construction company. He […] The post OBITUARY: Charles Lewis ‘Charlie’ Brown Sr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Esther Delozier Wright Alsup

Mrs. Esther Delozier Wright Alsup passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, she was 101 years old. Born May 15, 1921, in Rutherford County, Esther grew up on a farm near the Vine community, the middle child of eight siblings. She is the daughter of the late Thomas Hudson Delozier and Cordelia Clark Delozier. She […] The post OBITUARY: Esther Delozier Wright Alsup appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Where to See Christmas Lights 2022

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill –  You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of […] The post Where to See Christmas Lights 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 12-5-6,2022 Flooding Rains Arrive

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN Issued by National Weather Service Morristown TN 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-061630- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook […] The post WEATHER 12-5-6,2022 Flooding Rains Arrive appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

SRO Stephen Everette Selected as Staff Member of the Month at MJMS

School Resource Officer Stephen Everette received the “Staff Member of the Month” award given out by Mt. Juliet Middle School for the month of November. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office appreciates MJMS for recognizing his efforts for school safety each and every day. Congratulations! The post SRO Stephen Everette Selected as Staff Member of the Month at MJMS appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy