Las Vegas, NV

Aerosmith Cancel Second Las Vegas Concert Due To Stephen Tyler’s Health

By Samantha Whidden
 6 days ago
(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Janie's Fund)

Days after being forced to cancel a performance, the Aerosmith bandmates announced they are canceling another upcoming show due to Steven Tyler’s health concerns.

On Sunday (December 4th), Aerosmith took to Twitter to announce they wouldn’t be able to perform their December 5th show. “On the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest,’” Steven Tyler explained in a statement. “There is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world. We sincerely apologize.”

It was also noted that tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded. All other refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

As previously reported, Aerosmith launched their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency on September 14th. It is a 90-minute that is described to feature exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from Aerosmith’s archives. The band’s residency is expected to run through December 11th.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Aerosmith initially announced their 2022 Las Vegas Residency in March with the plan to start the shows in the summer. However, the shows were pushed back as Steven Tyler entered rehab. The band spoke about the decision to push back the dates.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked hard on his sobriety for many years,” Aerosmith shared at the time. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Aerosmith Bandmate Joe Perry Opened Up About Steven Tyler’s Health Woes Following Relapse

Metal Castle reported that Aerosmith bandmate Joe Perry recently spoke about Steven Tyler’s health after he ended up relapsing.

“Well, you know it was really about his getting surgery,” Perry spoke about his Aerosmith pal. “His feet were a mess over the years because of his motorcycle accident [in 1981] and it just got worse and worse and worse… He just had to go in and get the surgery and he just didn’t leave enough time. He was ready to go and the doctor said, ‘You can’t go out’ and that was it.”

Despite Tyler’s relapse, the Aerosmith bandmate said that the lead singer is better. “He’s doing great. I talk to him almost every day. He’s looking forward to getting out there and I’m really happy we’re playing in New England to get started.”

However, Perry did admit that he was disappointed that Aerosmith had to postpone some performances due to Tyler’s health struggles. “Yeah, well, it’s disappointment for a minute. It’s a huge bummer, but then it’s like this: Life throws sh*t at us all the time and you’ve got to either be angry and do damage to yourself with the stress of it or accept it for what it is.”

