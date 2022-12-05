Report: Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Enters Transfer Portal

The Pitt Panthers will need a new signal caller next season.

PITTSBURGH -- After spending just one season as a Pitt Panthers, quarterback Kedon Slovis has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Slovis was a polarizing figure on this year's Pitt team. He arrived as a highly-touted transfer from USC who showed flashes of fantastic arm talent through three productive, but injury-riddled years as a Trojan.

After winning the starting job during his first training camp as a Panther, Slovis led the team to a landmark win over West Virginia in the season opener, throwing for 308 yards and a touchdown. He tossed for 195 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the first half of a loss to a tight loss to then-No. 24 Tennessee before being knocked out of the game with an injury.

His return to action was not particularly smooth. Slovis completed just 53% of his passes for 869 yards, three touchdowns and four picks while the team posted a 1-3 record in October. But like the rest of the Panthers, he rebounded in November and finished the season with a perfect record in that final month and capped the season with a 18-26, 262-yard, three-touchdown game against Miami.

Slovis ended the year with 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns, nine interceptions, a completion percentage of 58.4 and a passer rating of 127.1. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Panthers have been linked to at least one quarterback already in the transfer portal, Western Pennsylvania native and former Notre Dame and Boston Collge player, Phil Jurkovec. Nate Yarnell and Nick Patti are still on the roster and they both saw limited action this season as Slovis' backups.

