Federal Support In Florida For Hurricane Ian Tops $3.3 Billion

FEMA Personnel Speaks with Survivor About Recovery Assistance (Photo by FEMA Photographer)

More than $3.31 billion in federal grants, disaster loans, and flood insurance payments has been provided to the state of Florida and to households after Hurricane Ian to help survivors jumpstart their recovery.

FEMA has provided $792 million to households and nearly $400 million to the state for emergency response, while the U.S. Small Business Administration has provided $1.2 billion in disaster loans, and the National Flood Insurance Program has paid $919 million in claims.

FEMA has made individual assistance available to 26 counties in Florida. Residents in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties are eligible to apply for Individual Assistance. Deadline for applications is Jan. 12, 2023.

In the news: Grandfather Of Murdered 7-Year-Old Athena Strand Wants 5 Minutes With “Psycho” Suspect

Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists are going door-to-door in Florida neighborhoods to help individuals register for assistance. These teams have visited 297,000 homes and interacted with 141,000 survivors in counties designated for Individual Assistance.

32 Disaster Recovery Centers are operating in impacted areas, with nearly 83,600 visits by survivors.

FEMA is providing Transitional Sheltering Assistance in 26 counties to survivors eligible for temporary hotel stays. As of today, the program is providing housing for 1,572 households with 3,772 members .

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to eligible survivors . Floridians can file a claim for loss of income caused by Hurricane Ian by going to Disaster Unemployment Assistance – FloridaJobs.org and selecting “Apply for Hurricane Ian DUA,” visiting a local CareerSource Career Center , or calling 800-385-3920.

Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement