ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Federal Support In Florida For Hurricane Ian Tops $3.3 Billion

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rfm2z_0jXuHCjK00 FEMA Personnel Speaks with Survivor About Recovery Assistance (Photo by FEMA Photographer)

More than $3.31 billion in federal grants, disaster loans, and flood insurance payments has been provided to the state of Florida and to households after Hurricane Ian to help survivors jumpstart their recovery.

FEMA has provided $792 million to households and nearly $400 million to the state for emergency response, while the U.S. Small Business Administration has provided $1.2 billion in disaster loans, and the National Flood Insurance Program has paid $919 million in claims.

FEMA has made individual assistance available to 26 counties in Florida. Residents in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties are eligible to apply for Individual Assistance. Deadline for applications is Jan. 12, 2023.

In the news: Grandfather Of Murdered 7-Year-Old Athena Strand Wants 5 Minutes With “Psycho” Suspect

Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists are going door-to-door in Florida neighborhoods to help individuals register for assistance. These teams have visited 297,000 homes and interacted with 141,000 survivors in counties designated for Individual Assistance.

32 Disaster Recovery Centers are operating in impacted areas, with nearly 83,600 visits by survivors.

FEMA is providing Transitional Sheltering Assistance in 26 counties to survivors eligible for temporary hotel stays. As of today, the program is providing housing for 1,572 households with 3,772 members .

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to eligible survivors . Floridians can file a claim for loss of income caused by Hurricane Ian by going to Disaster Unemployment Assistance – FloridaJobs.org and selecting “Apply for Hurricane Ian DUA,” visiting a local CareerSource Career Center , or calling  800-385-3920.

Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Jobless Claims Inch Up

First-time unemployment claims in Florida increased last week after dipping around Thanksgiving, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor. Florida had an estimated 6,071 claims during the week that ended Dec. 3, up from a revised count of 4,109 during
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

New Florida Lawmakers Gear Up For 2024

At least three newly elected Florida House members have opened campaign accounts this week to run again in 2024, according to the state Division of Elections website. Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, opened an account Wednesday to seek re-election in House District 3 in Okaloosa and
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

$1 MILLION Winning Scratch-Off Sold At New Port Richey 7-Eleven, Holiday Man Takes The Cash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced that Martin Ellinger, 47, of Holiday, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.  Ellinger purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, 7320 State Road 54 in New
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida-Based Trulieve Faces Lawsuit Over Layoffs

Workers laid off by Trulieve, Inc., the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, have filed a potential class-action lawsuit alleging the Tallahassee-based company failed to give adequate notice before letting them go. Trulieve, which operates in nine states including Florida, laid off an unspecified number of workers
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Lawmakers Could Target Attorney Fees

Expect changes to attorney fees as one step in next week’s special legislative session to address Florida’s troubled property-insurance system, House Commerce Committee Chairman Bob Rommel said Wednesday. House and Senate leaders on Tuesday released an outline of topics for the session, but Rommel,. R-Naples,
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
147K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy