Staten Island, NY

Possible hate crime eyed in BB gun shooting of father, son outside kosher market on Staten Island

By CBS New York Team
 6 days ago

BB gun shooting has Staten Island community on edge

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects after a father and his 7-year-old son were shot with BB gun pellets outside a kosher supermarket on Staten Island.

The incident is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, area residents say the attack sounds scary and saddening at the same time.

"It's very troubling. I have children and grandchildren here in this community. We live here and it's very peaceful and when you hear something like that happening, it's very scary," one person said.

A 35-year-old man his 7-year-old son were struck by pellets from a BB gun on Victory Boulevard in the Meiers Corners neighborhood of Staten Island. Police don't know yet why the attack took place, but it has sparked the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force to get involved, and it's investigating if the family was targeted because they're Jewish.

Police say the two were in front of the Island Kosher supermarket Sunday around 4:30 p.m. when they say two suspects shot them. The boy was grazed in the ear, while his father was hit in the chest. Both refused medical attention and are expected to be OK.

Twitter/NYPD121pct

The suspects, who are still at large, were last seen taking off in a black Ford Mustang. No description of what they look like has been provided.

It is still unclear if in fact this was a hate crime, but overall they are up this year by at least 90 incidents compared to the same time last year. Police say that's 17.8% more.

"This is a big Jewish neighborhood with shopping and everything out here. Whether you're Jewish or not, it's terrible. It shouldn't happen to anybody," one person said.

"We're all brothers and sisters here. We all love each other, and it should all be peaceful," said another.

"The Staten Island Jewish community is very disturbed by this incident. Thank God the victims weren't severely injured and are OK. We at the Staten Island Shomrim are working closely with NYPD's 121 & Hate Crime detectives to identity and apprehend those responsible these acts. We can all be very confident this will be resolved quickly, the NYPD detectives are the best in the world," said Ari Weiss of Staten Island Shomrim.

The investigation continues into a crime that's leaving the neighborhood on edge.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

