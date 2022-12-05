ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Recreational crabbing opens along most of Oregon coast

OREGON COAST — The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced the reopening of all recreational crabbing from Cape Blanco to the California border. This includes ocean, bay, and estuary crabbing. ODFW says two consecutive tests showed domoic acid levels below the...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Utah governor proposes free fares on public transit for one year

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. This is...
UTAH STATE
nbc16.com

Interstate Bridge Replacement program announces new $6 billion cost estimate

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new estimate has been released on the total cost of the Interstate Bridge Replacement program, which seeks to replace the 100-year-old Interstate Bridge spanning the Columbia River to better suit the growing region. Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Replacement program administrator, said the cost is projected...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Arguments abound over whether Oregon should raise alcohol price

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's Oregon's deadliest addiction and we're examining one controversial solution: Recovery advocates want to raise the price of alcohol to combat heavy drinking and curb alcohol use disorder. The Oregon Health Authority says excessive alcohol use remains the third leading cause of preventable death among Oregonians...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Health officials say this could be the worst flu season in years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Centers for Disease Control Prevention continues to closely monitor the growing number of influenza and RSV cases across the nation. Based on recent reports, the CDC says this could be the worst year for the flu in a decade. If you look at the...
NEVADA STATE
nbc16.com

Oregon looks to create first-in-nation universal health care plan

The chair of a legislative task force presented a plan to a panel of Oregon lawmakers Thursday at the state Capitol that would fundamentally change health care insurance in Oregon and create a public system that would provide coverage for every person in the state. Dr. Bruce Goldberg told the...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy