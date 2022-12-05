Read full article on original website
Recreational crabbing opens along most of Oregon coast
OREGON COAST — The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced the reopening of all recreational crabbing from Cape Blanco to the California border. This includes ocean, bay, and estuary crabbing. ODFW says two consecutive tests showed domoic acid levels below the...
Utah governor proposes free fares on public transit for one year
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. This is...
Ring in the new year with guided First Day Hikes at Oregon State Parks
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites you to ring in the new year with a free, guided First Day Hike in one of 20 Oregon State Parks on Sunday, January 1. Rangers and volunteers will lead the hikes and teach participants about park history, geology,...
Interstate Bridge Replacement program announces new $6 billion cost estimate
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new estimate has been released on the total cost of the Interstate Bridge Replacement program, which seeks to replace the 100-year-old Interstate Bridge spanning the Columbia River to better suit the growing region. Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Replacement program administrator, said the cost is projected...
Arguments abound over whether Oregon should raise alcohol price
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's Oregon's deadliest addiction and we're examining one controversial solution: Recovery advocates want to raise the price of alcohol to combat heavy drinking and curb alcohol use disorder. The Oregon Health Authority says excessive alcohol use remains the third leading cause of preventable death among Oregonians...
OSP publishes Measure 114 permit-to-purchase application, training course still to come
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police Thursday published the permit-to-purchase application created under Ballot Measure 114, despite the measure being on hold due to court challenges. You can view the application on OSP's new webpage devoted to Measure 114's permit to purchase requirement. In addition to the application,...
Health officials say this could be the worst flu season in years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Centers for Disease Control Prevention continues to closely monitor the growing number of influenza and RSV cases across the nation. Based on recent reports, the CDC says this could be the worst year for the flu in a decade. If you look at the...
Governors, Tribal leaders celebrate world's largest river restoration project
IRON GATE FISH HATCHERY, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and Tribal leaders from the Klamath, Karuk, and Yurok Tribes came together to celebrate the nation’s largest dam removal and the world’s largest river restoration project.
Oregon looks to create first-in-nation universal health care plan
The chair of a legislative task force presented a plan to a panel of Oregon lawmakers Thursday at the state Capitol that would fundamentally change health care insurance in Oregon and create a public system that would provide coverage for every person in the state. Dr. Bruce Goldberg told the...
Embarrassment, fear keep people in domestic violence situations, attorney says
CAMAS, Wash. — Several domestic violence incidents have been in the news in recent weeks. A Washington attorney says 10% of domestic violence cases evolve to a level of assault or a crime where the law can intervene and prosecute. However, Jim Senescu says that there are many more...
