Missing Vidor teen girl safe, man who helped with search arrested for harboring a runaway
VIDOR — Chelsea Stewart, the 14-year-old girl that had been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022, has been found and is reported as safe. The Vidor Police Department issued the following update after locating her:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police...
Update: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run
BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
PAPD Narcotics and Guns Unit arrests 2 after report of possible gang activity
BEAUMONT — According to the Port Arthur Police Department, On December 7, 2022, PAPD's Narcotics and Guns Unit officers investigated a report of possible gang members hanging out in a city apartment building while carrying weapons. Officers located and attempted to stop the suspects' vehicle after they say they...
Career services at LU helps graduating students find jobs
BEAUMONT — Winter graduation is coming up, but a common concern is finding employment after graduation. Lamar University's Center for Career Services and Professional Development offers resources to help. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
