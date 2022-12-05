ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Update: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run

BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
BEAUMONT, TX
DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
BEAUMONT, TX
Career services at LU helps graduating students find jobs

BEAUMONT — Winter graduation is coming up, but a common concern is finding employment after graduation. Lamar University's Center for Career Services and Professional Development offers resources to help. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
BEAUMONT, TX

