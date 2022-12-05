Read full article on original website
Police: Armed carjacking in Prince George's County leads to vehicle chase
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — An armed carjacking turned into a police pursuit of two teens inside a vehicle in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday. At about 12:20 p.m., officers were alerted to an armed carjacking in Temple Hills, according to Prince George's County Police Department. As officers were canvassing the...
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Callie Anne Whitney, Age 24; Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Callie Anne Whitney, a white female, age 24, 5′ 6″ tall, 120 pounds. Last seen in the Lexington Park area on December 8, 2022. If seen, call the St. Mary’s...
Bay Net
Local Nonprofit Children’s Film Nominated For The IndieX Film Festival
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – When the Light the Way Foundation’s (LTWF) treasurer Derrick Terry was approached by the foundation’s president Janice Murphy at a fraternity education fundraiser, he immediately knew he had to be a part of the nonprofit organization. In his words, “I have a passion...
Bay Net
Knife Recovered From Charles County Middle School Student
NEWBURG, Md. — On December 8, a student at Piccowaxen Middle School reported to a staff member that another student was in possession of a knife. The staff member notified the School Resource Officer, who made contact with the student and recovered the knife. The student, a 14-year-old, will...
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
Bay Net
Additional AACPS Students To Get Bus Service In 2nd Phase Of Alternative Vehicle Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Approximately 850 students across the county will receive school bus transportation service next week as the second phase of Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Alternative Vehicle Program is implemented. Seven more vans or SUVs will be put into service – six on Monday, December 12,...
Bay Net
CCPS Sets Schedule For graduating Class Of 2023
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will celebrate the graduating high school Class of 2023 during seven ceremonies at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Set for May 30 through June 2, ceremonies will take place outdoors in partnership with Regency Furniture Stadium, Charles County Government and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
Bay Net
Charles County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 5 New Correctional Officers
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 11 correctional officers – 5 from Charles County – from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session 68, at a ceremony held December 2 at Chopticon High School in Morganza, Maryland. The program requires each Correctional Officer to complete a ten-week Basic Corrections Academy, which exceeds the state minimum for all Correctional Officers working in local correctional facilities across Maryland.
Bay Net
Suspected Marijuana Edibles Recovered From Student At Matthew Henson Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 9, School Resource Officers received a complaint that a student at Matthew Henson Middle School was in possession of edibles containing suspected CDS and was bringing them to school in order to sell them. The School Resource Officer recovered the edibles from the...
Trendy Baltimore Spot Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report. Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals." "The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas for an appetizer...
Man threatens driver with knife after minor car collision in Anne Arundel Co.
What began as a simple car crash turned into an assault. Thursday afternoon, two pickup trucks were traveling on Mill Swamp Road by Muddy Creek Road. It's a two lane road with a small shoulder.
Bay Net
Officers Apprehend Suspect After Burglary At A Waldorf Business
WALDORF, Md. – On December 3, a business owner in the 11700 block of Vernon Road in Waldorf observed a man using tools to break into the fenced rear storage lot of the business. The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival but was located nearby a short...
Nottingham MD
Police seek to identify vehicle, driver involved in fatal Baltimore County crash
TOWON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on September 1, 2022 at W. Seminary Avenue and Roundtop Court in Timonium (21093). Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured pickup truck, trailer, and driver. The...
wfmd.com
Gunfire Erupts In Frederick After Kris Kringle Parade
Two people exchanged gunfire, Frederick Police Officer shoots at one suspect. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Shortly after the Kris Kringle parade ended on Friday night in Frederick, gunfire erupted in the downtown area. According to the Frederick Police website, at 8:20 PM police responded to a call about two...
Bay Net
Firefighters Responding To A Structure Fire In Great Mills
GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports of a structure fire that took place this afternoon in Great Mills. At approximately 12:20 a.m. on December 10, first responders were dispatched to the 45000 block of Charles Way for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, crews located a single-story...
Bay Net
Lexington Park Man Arrested For CDS Distribution After Police Execute Search Warrant
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 9, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division/Vice Narcotics Unit, along with assistance from the Emergency Services Team, the Criminal Intelligence Unit, the K-9 Unit, and the Patrol Division, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 20700 block of Hermanville Road in Lexington Park.
Bay Net
Honey Bun Cake Factory Sweeten Up “Get Real with Chris & Mark” Podcast
BRYANS ROAD, Md. — The BayNet podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” invited Anthony McFarland and Michaela Nerschbach from Honey Bun Cake Factory to tell the community about their uniquely delicious honey bun cakes and sandwiches. Located in Bryans Road, Maryland, the Honey Bun Cake Factory...
