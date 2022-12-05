ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Knife Recovered From Charles County Middle School Student

NEWBURG, Md. — On December 8, a student at Piccowaxen Middle School reported to a staff member that another student was in possession of a knife. The staff member notified the School Resource Officer, who made contact with the student and recovered the knife. The student, a 14-year-old, will...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

CCPS Sets Schedule For graduating Class Of 2023

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will celebrate the graduating high school Class of 2023 during seven ceremonies at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Set for May 30 through June 2, ceremonies will take place outdoors in partnership with Regency Furniture Stadium, Charles County Government and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
FAIRFAX, VA
Bay Net

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 5 New Correctional Officers

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 11 correctional officers – 5 from Charles County – from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session 68, at a ceremony held December 2 at Chopticon High School in Morganza, Maryland. The program requires each Correctional Officer to complete a ten-week Basic Corrections Academy, which exceeds the state minimum for all Correctional Officers working in local correctional facilities across Maryland.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Trendy Baltimore Spot Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'

A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report. Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals." "The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas for an appetizer...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Gunfire Erupts In Frederick After Kris Kringle Parade

Two people exchanged gunfire, Frederick Police Officer shoots at one suspect. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Shortly after the Kris Kringle parade ended on Friday night in Frederick, gunfire erupted in the downtown area. According to the Frederick Police website, at 8:20 PM police responded to a call about two...
FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Firefighters Responding To A Structure Fire In Great Mills

GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports of a structure fire that took place this afternoon in Great Mills. At approximately 12:20 a.m. on December 10, first responders were dispatched to the 45000 block of Charles Way for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, crews located a single-story...
GREAT MILLS, MD
Bay Net

Lexington Park Man Arrested For CDS Distribution After Police Execute Search Warrant

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 9, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division/Vice Narcotics Unit, along with assistance from the Emergency Services Team, the Criminal Intelligence Unit, the K-9 Unit, and the Patrol Division, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 20700 block of Hermanville Road in Lexington Park.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy