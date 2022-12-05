For the first time in 25 years, the town of Lincolnville held a Christmas Parade to bring in the holidays. But for the Community, it was also a time to come together. “I think the town has gone through a phase, and I think that those of us who are in our 5o’s and we remember when the town was so vibrant, and some of our parents have gone on, and stuff, and we decided, you know what we waited long enough, it’s time, it’s time for us to get in here to make it what we know It can be for our families that’s here," says Sylvia White one of the Parade coordinators.

