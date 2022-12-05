Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
'Christmas in Dorchester' final toy collection event
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Louis L. Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Centers, has announced a third and final toy collection event for their "Christmas In Dorchester" toy distribution in partnership with Dorchester County Sunday, Dec. 11. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., The Community Resource Center...
Free movie night with goodies at Hampton park Saturday: CPD Community Outreach Team
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Community Outreach Team is hosting a movie night at Hampton Park Saturday night. Family and friends can arrive at 30 Mary Murray Drive by 5:30 p.m. Free hot chocolate, s'mores, and popcorn will be provided.
Lincolnville holds first parade after 25 year hiatus
For the first time in 25 years, the town of Lincolnville held a Christmas Parade to bring in the holidays. But for the Community, it was also a time to come together. “I think the town has gone through a phase, and I think that those of us who are in our 5o’s and we remember when the town was so vibrant, and some of our parents have gone on, and stuff, and we decided, you know what we waited long enough, it’s time, it’s time for us to get in here to make it what we know It can be for our families that’s here," says Sylvia White one of the Parade coordinators.
Operation Home and Greystar present 12th annual Wheelchair Ramp Blitz
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Operation Home and Greystar teamed up on Thursday for their 12th annual Wheelchair Ramp Blitz where volunteers built wheelchair ramps for families in need. “We’ve been focusing on families that have seniors in the home, individuals with a disability in the home, and families...
'It feels great to be that representation' CCSD program looks to diversify workforce
Charleston, SC (WCIV) — "It honestly feels great to be that representation in the school with the kids, and for the kids," said Sayvon Lee, a 4th-grade teacher at WB Goodwin Elementary school, and member of Men of Charleston teach. Creating a more diverse teacher workforce. That is the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure list for Summerville's Annual Christmas Parade Sunday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Plan on taking alternative routes on Sunday, Dec. 11, for Summerville's Annual Christmas Parade. The following roads will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., depending on foot traffic. N. Cedar & 78. N. Main & 78. N. Cedar & 4th. N. Cedar &...
PACT Act Rollout poses difficulties for VA, still local veteran remains grateful
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Millions of veterans will soon be able to get the care they need through the PACT Act. The bill is intended to improve healthcare access and funding for veterans. Specifically, those who were exposed to toxic substances during military service. Like millions of other veterans,...
New CCSO deputy is former Jefferson Award Winner & childhood brain cancer survivor
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office has a new deputy in town!. Former Jefferson Award winner and childhood brain cancer survivor Nick Price graduated from the SC Criminal Justice Academy. Price is now a deputy with Charleston County Sherriff's Office. “I am energized and amazed by...
Walterboro man overcomes 1-in-a-million odds to win $150k Powerball prize
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Walterboro is $150,000 richer after matching all but one number to the $1 billion Powerball jackpot winning numbers on Oct. 31. The man matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number (13 - 19 - 36 - 39 - 59 and PB: 13), meaning he initially won $50,000.
Derailed freight train blocks entire road on McMillan Ave, NCPD says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a freight train derailed, blocking the entire road on McMillan Avenue before the entrance to the Navy Base on Saturday morning. NCPD said the tracks where the incident took place are owned by Palmetto Railways. Police encourage you to plan...
23rd annual candlelight vigil to honor lives of Charleston County homicide victims
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's one of the most challenging times of the year for those who lost their loved ones to homicide. However, Charleston County families and friends are coming together to remember and honor their loved ones Friday night at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. The 23rd Annual...
Section of Cosgrove Bridge closed this weekend for Dominion Energy gas line maintenance
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dominion Energy will temporarily close a portion of Cosgrove Bridge on Highway 17 to complete routine gas line maintenance this weekend. From 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., lane closures will merge traffic to the center. Left lanes will not affect I-26 exits. South Carolina...
MUSC names new dean and vice president of Medical Affairs for the College of Medicine
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, the MUSC Board of Trustees voted to approve Terrence E. “Terry” Steyer, M.D., MUSC Department of Family Medicine chair, as the new dean and vice president of Medical Affairs for the College of Medicine. Steyer has served as interim dean of the college since April 2022.
Bond denied for man accused of robbing Mt. Pleasant bank with fake bomb
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — We are learning new details about a Mount Pleasant bank robbery suspect. Mount Pleasant police say Scott Tunis was arrested after he walked into the Truist Bank on Highway 17 on December 2, claimed he had a bomb, and demanded money. Tunis is charged with Armed Robbery and one count of Bomb or Replica Threat with a Hoax Device.
New BCSD deputy superintendent featured in SC superintendent-elect's Transition Committee
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Superintendent of Education-Elect Ellen Weaver announced on Thursday the newly appointed members of a transition committee chosen to help "set the agenda for 2023 and beyond." Among the 28 committee members is Karen Whitley, who was announced as Berkeley County School District...
Suspect identified after armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies arrested a suspect shortly after an armed robbery in Pawleys Island Thursday night, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at Paradice Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, officials said. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells Inlet was...
Former BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson speaks publicly, first time since his termination
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A celebration for former Berkeley County School's Superintendent, Deon Jackson. Jackson was relieved of his duties in November, just 16 months after he began his journey as the district's leader. But Thursday night, educators, students, elected officials, and the general public showed up to...
3 charged by SLED in Williamsburg County shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men are facing charges following a shooting in Kingstree in October, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte’ Antwan Green, 20, are charged with assault and battery – 1st degree, breach...
Victim pepper sprays assailant in Pawleys Island armed robbery: Report
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect was sprayed with pepper spray by an employee when he attempted to rob a Pawleys Island ice cream store Thursday night. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at Paradice Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, officials said. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells...
'We must work together': Student charged after bringing gun to Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A juvenile is facing charges after bringing an unloaded gun to Summerville High School on Thursday, officials say. Two school resource officers and a district security staff member were notified that a student was armed on campus, responded, and located the juvenile, according to a Summerville Police Department spokesperson.
