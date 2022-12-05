Jetlag got a Miami man booted from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s trusted traveler program on Thursday at Philadelphia International Airport. The man, whose name is being withheld because he was not criminally charged, arrived on a flight from Amsterdam, the Netherlands and processed his admission on a Global Entry self-help kiosk. A roving CBP officer referred the man to a secondary baggage examination.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO