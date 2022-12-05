Read full article on original website
CBP Officers Seize 200 Pounds of Narcotics in Railcar
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers conducting inspections at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing just west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso intercepted 195 pounds of marijuana and five pounds of cocaine inside of a hopper car. The seizure occurred on Dec. 7...
2021 Coast Guard Civilian Employee of the Year: Mary Jean Silva
Mary Jean Silva, assistant director at the Base Kodiak Child Development Center (CDC), was selected as a recipient of the Coast Guard Civilian Employee of the Year (CEOY) for 2021. The award ceremony was held in Washington D.C. at the Coast Guard Headquarters building on November 17, 2021, where eight...
Trusted Traveler Status Revoked Over ‘Jetlag’
Jetlag got a Miami man booted from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s trusted traveler program on Thursday at Philadelphia International Airport. The man, whose name is being withheld because he was not criminally charged, arrived on a flight from Amsterdam, the Netherlands and processed his admission on a Global Entry self-help kiosk. A roving CBP officer referred the man to a secondary baggage examination.
