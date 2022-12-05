Sahith Theegala swears he had just one goal for 2022 as he played his rookie season on the PGA Tour—keep his card. No more, no less. The 25-year-old former national college player of the year at Pepperdine assured himself of that early in the year as he contended late into Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, finishing T-3. Another near miss at the Travelers Championship in June (T-2) propelled him into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, where he was one of just two rookies to advance to the Tour Championship in August.

4 HOURS AGO