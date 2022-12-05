Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
How to watch The Match: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy battle Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
It’s back. And he’s back. Capital One’s The Match returns for a seventh rendition Saturday but perhaps the real headline here is golf fans get to see Tiger Woods tee it up once again. Originally set to play the Hero World Challenge last week, Woods was a...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods tells Charlie Woods life message: "You will never be my friend"
Tiger Woods has revealed the life lesson his father once gave him that he now uses with his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods on the 'Another Golf Podcast' hosted by Adam Rehberg and Emilia Migliaccio. Woods, who turns 47 on December 30, was speaking on the podcast ahead of competing in...
GolfWRX
Justin Thomas dines at one of the most exclusive restaurants in the world…with elite company
If you’re invited to a restaurant, that’s a nice thing. If you’re invited to Rao’s, that’s a privilege. The exclusive 10-table eatery in Harlem has no reservation list – you are ‘it’ or not, and ‘not’ doesn’t get you in.
Michael Jordan's $80 Million Yacht Is a Luxury Boat Fit for the GOAT
Let's face it: The average joe, or even most above average joes for that matter, isn't going out and buying 200-foot super yachts. Only a select few of the most successful people in this world can afford such a luxury. Take the greatest player in NBA History, Michael Jordan, for example.
Golf.com
What channel is The Match on? How to watch Tiger/Rory vs. Spieth/Thomas on TV
The latest iteration of Capitol One’s The Match has arrived, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday, December 10, in Florida. But what channel is The Match on this week? Here’s everything you need to know to watch the action on TV.
theScore
4 things to watch as McIlroy, Woods take on Spieth, Thomas at The Match
Has there ever been a better set of players for The Match?. In terms of skill, probably not. While there's been no shortage of stars at the entertaining golf exhibition over the years, it's never had four participants who play at the level these players do. Combined, they've won an incredible 24 majors and a whopping 133 TOUR wins.
Tiger Woods Expected To Make Golf Ball Switch On His Return
Seeking more distance, Tiger is expected to change his golf ball ahead of his appearances at The Match and PNC Championship
AOL Corp
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR driver's money comes from a combination of salary, purse winnings from races and endorsements.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods nearly drives first green in The Match, makes easy birdie
In case you were wondering if Tiger Woods has lost any speed after his injuries and not playing for five months, he hasn’t. Woods exhibited plenty of pop with his opening swing in the The Match VII, giving his tee ball at the short par-4 1st at Pelican GC a mighty lash that left him short of the green.
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout, first move is a dunk
Brittney Griner picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk.
Golf Digest
Tiger has a long way to go, golf under the lights is sick and five other observations from The Match
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Upon first sight of Tiger Woods on Saturday night at Pelican Golf Club, things seemed pretty dire. Ninety minutes before balls were in the air, Woods was literally using a golf club as a cane as he made his way to Bleacher Report's "hot seat press conference," where he, partner Rory McIlroy and their opponents Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth fielded a number of fan questions delivered by rising TV star Smylie Kaufman.
'Major Victory For LIV Golf' As PGA Tour Fail To Get Latest Lawsuit Dismissed
Larry Klayman says Jay Monahan has "taken one on the chin" and will have to answer questions on LIV Golf dealings
Golf Digest
A preview of 2023? Sahith Theegala sure hopes so after pulling out the QBE Shootout title with Tom Hoge
Sahith Theegala swears he had just one goal for 2022 as he played his rookie season on the PGA Tour—keep his card. No more, no less. The 25-year-old former national college player of the year at Pepperdine assured himself of that early in the year as he contended late into Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, finishing T-3. Another near miss at the Travelers Championship in June (T-2) propelled him into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, where he was one of just two rookies to advance to the Tour Championship in August.
2022 QBE Shootout Saturday second-round tee times, TV and streaming info
It’s time for the second round of the 2022 QBE Shootout. It’s a unique event with 12 pairs competing in a three-day event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. It’s an unofficial PGA Tour event, but the winning duo will split the $950,000 first-place prize. The format is scramble, then modified alternate shot and then four-ball.
Golf Digest
Journeyman with 19(!) runner-up finishes claims breakthrough DP World Tour victory
If there were moments in Ockie Strydom’s career where he wondered if this was as good as it gets—a regular gig on the Sunshine Tour while making the odd start on other mini-tours and an occasional appearance on the DP World Tour—he kept them to himself. The burly 37-year-old South African put on a brave face in the wake of runner-up finish after runner-up finish. Nineteen times he had walked away from a tournament as a professional having be beaten by just one golfer, the saving grace being a victory in August 2019 at the Vodacom Origins Sishen.
Golf Digest
INAUGURAL GOLF GALAXY HOT LIST LIVE PRESENTED BY GOLF DIGEST IS COMING TO PHOENIX
PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2022 – Golf Galaxy and Golf Digest today unveiled plans for the inaugural Golf Galaxy Hot List Live presented by Golf Digest, to be held at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will provide golfers with a first-of-its-kind consumer demo and live entertainment experience to celebrate the game and debut the 2023 Golf Digest Hot List.
Golf Digest
Louis Oosthuizen isn't done worrying if he'll stay in the OWGR top 50 at year's end after 72nd hole bogey
Louis Oosthuizen has a little more waiting to do before he’ll know for certain if he ends the year in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking—and likely secure a spot in the field at the Masters next April. And he has a bogey on the final hole of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa to thank/blame for it.
Greg Norman Misses Shootout But Event Has His Fingerprints All Over It
Greg Norman will miss the event he started 34 years ago but the QBE Shootout is still an example of what the Australian stands for
Comments / 0