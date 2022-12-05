ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleair, FL

hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods tells Charlie Woods life message: "You will never be my friend"

Tiger Woods has revealed the life lesson his father once gave him that he now uses with his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods on the 'Another Golf Podcast' hosted by Adam Rehberg and Emilia Migliaccio. Woods, who turns 47 on December 30, was speaking on the podcast ahead of competing in...
FanBuzz

Michael Jordan's $80 Million Yacht Is a Luxury Boat Fit for the GOAT

Let's face it: The average joe, or even most above average joes for that matter, isn't going out and buying 200-foot super yachts. Only a select few of the most successful people in this world can afford such a luxury. Take the greatest player in NBA History, Michael Jordan, for example.
theScore

4 things to watch as McIlroy, Woods take on Spieth, Thomas at The Match

Has there ever been a better set of players for The Match?. In terms of skill, probably not. While there's been no shortage of stars at the entertaining golf exhibition over the years, it's never had four participants who play at the level these players do. Combined, they've won an incredible 24 majors and a whopping 133 TOUR wins.
AOL Corp

How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR driver's money comes from a combination of salary, purse winnings from races and endorsements.
Golf.com

Tiger Woods nearly drives first green in The Match, makes easy birdie

In case you were wondering if Tiger Woods has lost any speed after his injuries and not playing for five months, he hasn’t. Woods exhibited plenty of pop with his opening swing in the The Match VII, giving his tee ball at the short par-4 1st at Pelican GC a mighty lash that left him short of the green.
Golf Digest

Tiger has a long way to go, golf under the lights is sick and five other observations from The Match

BELLEAIR, Fla. — Upon first sight of Tiger Woods on Saturday night at Pelican Golf Club, things seemed pretty dire. Ninety minutes before balls were in the air, Woods was literally using a golf club as a cane as he made his way to Bleacher Report's "hot seat press conference," where he, partner Rory McIlroy and their opponents Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth fielded a number of fan questions delivered by rising TV star Smylie Kaufman.
Golf Digest

A preview of 2023? Sahith Theegala sure hopes so after pulling out the QBE Shootout title with Tom Hoge

Sahith Theegala swears he had just one goal for 2022 as he played his rookie season on the PGA Tour—keep his card. No more, no less. The 25-year-old former national college player of the year at Pepperdine assured himself of that early in the year as he contended late into Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, finishing T-3. Another near miss at the Travelers Championship in June (T-2) propelled him into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, where he was one of just two rookies to advance to the Tour Championship in August.
Golf Digest

Journeyman with 19(!) runner-up finishes claims breakthrough DP World Tour victory

If there were moments in Ockie Strydom’s career where he wondered if this was as good as it gets—a regular gig on the Sunshine Tour while making the odd start on other mini-tours and an occasional appearance on the DP World Tour—he kept them to himself. The burly 37-year-old South African put on a brave face in the wake of runner-up finish after runner-up finish. Nineteen times he had walked away from a tournament as a professional having be beaten by just one golfer, the saving grace being a victory in August 2019 at the Vodacom Origins Sishen.
Golf Digest

INAUGURAL GOLF GALAXY HOT LIST LIVE PRESENTED BY GOLF DIGEST IS COMING TO PHOENIX

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2022 – Golf Galaxy and Golf Digest today unveiled plans for the inaugural Golf Galaxy Hot List Live presented by Golf Digest, to be held at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will provide golfers with a first-of-its-kind consumer demo and live entertainment experience to celebrate the game and debut the 2023 Golf Digest Hot List.
PHOENIX, AZ

