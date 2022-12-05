Dorothy Huff, age 86, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours Thursday December 8, 2022 at the home of her daughter. She was born March 16, 1936 in Roane County and remained her entire life. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and one who loved the Lord with all her heart and wanted everyone to prepare to meet her again on the other side with her Saviour. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also had a great passion for animals and rescued numerous pets over the years, making a wonderful home for each one. Preceded in death by her loving husband, James Bryant Huff; parents, Colonel Raggles & Lela Todd Carter; sisters, Mary Lois Mehaffey, and Wilma Basler.

KINGSTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO