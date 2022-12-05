ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

Clinton Central Wins Both Games In Double Header Against Attica

In a double header at Clinton Central Saturday evening the Bulldogs defeated Attica 51-31 The Bulldogs played well on defense and on the boards. Top scorers for the Bulldogs were Cole Davison with 18 points, Daiden Taulbee 11, Creed Mennen and Lane Davis each added 6 points. The lady Varsity...
CLINTON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Wins At Home Defeating Tri-West

Frankfort went in to Case Arena Friday evening looking for their first win of the season and had no problem getting it. The new gym floor looks great. Tri-West took the lead first and the Hotdogs pretty quickly took the lead from them and never looked back. Frankfort defeated Tri-West 66-43.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Abilities Services Art Auction Saturday Morning

Abilities Services (ASI) is holding an Open House Art Show and Auction Saturday morning from 9 to noon. WILO’s Kevin Keith will be broadcasting LIVE from the event starting at 9. Cookies and Cocoa will help power your walk around the art fair and Fundraising Auction. Art from Local artists including ASI clients will be featured at the Open House Art Show.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Caucus Set to Fill County Council Post

Clinton County Republican Chairman Jim Moyer says he has received word from the Clinton County Clerk that a vacancy exists in an elective office. Jacob Myers has resigned as County Councilman District 2 effective December 31. A caucus will be held on Wednesday, December 28, at 4 p.m. to fill...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

FPD Arrest Three for Criminal Activity

A Frankfort Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on an improperly displayed license plate. A subsequent free air exterior sniff by an FPD K9 resulted in the following arrest of a Frankfort man. Arrested was 50-year-old Stephen Craig Weber and he was charged with the following: Count 1: Possession...
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Cookies With Santa At The Forest Volunteer Fire Department

Santa was at the Forest Volunteer Fire Department as a special guests for kids big and little. This is a first time event for the Fire Department. Clinton County Daily News stopped in for a few photos that can be seen in the links below.
FOREST, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building

Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Summit Focuses on Maternal Health Amid Increase in Infant Mortality Rate

Indiana’s infant mortality rate rose slightly in 2021 primarily due to an increase among Hispanic infants, while the rate for non-Hispanic white infants improved slightly and the rate for non-Hispanic Black infants remained unchanged, the Indiana Department of Health announced today. The statewide 2021 infant mortality rate rose to...
INDIANA STATE

