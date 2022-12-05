Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Sister Sadie to headline Performing Arts Live Iredell’s Christmas concert
Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2022-23 season will continue with a performance by Sister Sade, a Grammy-nominated bluegrass group, on Saturday, December 10. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Mac Gray Auditorium on the campus of Statesville High School. Sister Sadie was honored as as the 2020 International...
Mount Airy News
Whole lot of swearin’ going on
Surry County Judge Marion Boone issues the oath of office to Bill Goins as wife Shelley holds the Bible. Judge Marion Boone swears in Mark Marion to another term as county commissioner as wife Sara holds theBible and daughter Angie Hinson looks on. Surry County Sheriff’s Office detention officers Chris...
Home plate ceremony set for Dec. 14 in Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hickory officials will dedicate a baseball home plate in use for 50 years at Claremont Central High School next week. Community leaders plan on the dedication at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library for Dec. 14 at noon. The ceremony will present an informative presentation of the home plate’s history. Hickory […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022
GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
Mount Airy News
Huff honored as 2022 Dogwood Award recipient
Michella Huff was recognized by Attorney General Josh Stein for her commitment to election integrity in the execution of the 2020 election. Michella Huff, front row, second from right, is seen with other recipients of the Dogwood Award are seen at the awards ceremony. Attorney General Josh Stein last week...
wccbcharlotte.com
Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade
MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
woodworkingnetwork.com
RHF Investments acquires Classic Leather, St. Timothy Furniture
HICKORY, N.C. -- RHF Investments Inc., the parent company of Century Furniture, Hancock & Moore, Hickory Chair, Jessica Charles, Highland House Furniture, Maitland Smith and Cabot Wrenn, announces the acquisition of the operations and assets of Classic Leather and St. Timothy Furniture. Classic Leather is a 56-year-old producer of high-end,...
WBTV
Kannapolis Christmas Parade is this Saturday
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., this Saturday, December 10, in downtown Kannapolis. For over 80 years this parade has been a tradition in the City. Every entry in this nighttime parade is decorated with colorful lights and sounds for the holiday season.
Statesville Record & Landmark
City of Statesville news briefs
The Statesville Water Treatment Plant has three new certified C-Surface Operators. Johnathan Powell, Harrison Smith and Keith Misenheimer received their certifications from the North Carolina Water Treatment Facility Operators Board of Certification in November. To qualify, candidates must have six months on the job training, attend a state approved certification...
WBTV
Longtime Cabarrus Active Living and Parks director honored
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) department in various capacities. From part-time employee to current ALP director, Strong witnessed firsthand how the county and her department transformed into what residents and visitors experience today. In...
WBTV
Live nativity display being presented in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Folks wanting a truly immersive Christmas experience can visit a church in Rowan County for a live nativity scene complete with actors and familiar scenes from the story of the birth of Jesus. It’s happening December 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 5:30 p.m. to...
A treat from Krispy Kreme: More jobs in Forsyth County to expand boxed items
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – If you buy your Krispy Kreme products at the store – as opposed to lining up at a restaurant drive-thru – you might be investing in the company’s expanding operation in Forsyth County. Krispy Kreme, which is based in Charlotte but was founded in Winston-Salem in 1937, announced Tuesday that it […]
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
lootpress.com
Yadkin County Honors departing Commissioner
YADKIN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – During its December 5, 2022 board meeting, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners honored one of their own, departing board member Gilbert Hemric. Hemric took his first oath of office as a County Commissioner on December 6th, 2010. During his tenure as a county...
Burke County first responders deliver ambulance of gifts to dozens of families
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — It wasn’t Santa’s sleigh, but an ambulance that delivered Christmas gifts to dozens of Burke County families on Monday. Paramedics, EMTs and others with Burke County Emergency Services spent their own money to ensure kids who might otherwise miss out on Christmas had plenty under the tree.
Rowan County woman wins big with $1M Powerball ticket
A Salisbury woman walked into an Iredell County Sheetz and walked out with some cool cash recently.
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For three years, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has sought funding through grants and donations from supporters to secure 172 acres in Moore County for permanent conservation. Now, after diligent fundraising efforts and numerous grant applications including the receipt of $100,000 from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), Three Rivers Land Trust can proudly say that they accomplished their goal.
WBTV
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
This Is The Weirdest Home In North Carolina
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in North Carolina.
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
