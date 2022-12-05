ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkesboro, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Sister Sadie to headline Performing Arts Live Iredell’s Christmas concert

Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2022-23 season will continue with a performance by Sister Sade, a Grammy-nominated bluegrass group, on Saturday, December 10. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Mac Gray Auditorium on the campus of Statesville High School. Sister Sadie was honored as as the 2020 International...
STATESVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Whole lot of swearin’ going on

Surry County Judge Marion Boone issues the oath of office to Bill Goins as wife Shelley holds the Bible. Judge Marion Boone swears in Mark Marion to another term as county commissioner as wife Sara holds theBible and daughter Angie Hinson looks on. Surry County Sheriff’s Office detention officers Chris...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Home plate ceremony set for Dec. 14 in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hickory officials will dedicate a baseball home plate in use for 50 years at Claremont Central High School next week. Community leaders plan on the dedication at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library for Dec. 14 at noon. The ceremony will present an informative presentation of the home plate’s history. Hickory […]
HICKORY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022

GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Huff honored as 2022 Dogwood Award recipient

Michella Huff was recognized by Attorney General Josh Stein for her commitment to election integrity in the execution of the 2020 election. Michella Huff, front row, second from right, is seen with other recipients of the Dogwood Award are seen at the awards ceremony. Attorney General Josh Stein last week...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade

MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
MORGANTON, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

RHF Investments acquires Classic Leather, St. Timothy Furniture

HICKORY, N.C. -- RHF Investments Inc., the parent company of Century Furniture, Hancock & Moore, Hickory Chair, Jessica Charles, Highland House Furniture, Maitland Smith and Cabot Wrenn, announces the acquisition of the operations and assets of Classic Leather and St. Timothy Furniture. Classic Leather is a 56-year-old producer of high-end,...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Christmas Parade is this Saturday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., this Saturday, December 10, in downtown Kannapolis. For over 80 years this parade has been a tradition in the City. Every entry in this nighttime parade is decorated with colorful lights and sounds for the holiday season.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

City of Statesville news briefs

The Statesville Water Treatment Plant has three new certified C-Surface Operators. Johnathan Powell, Harrison Smith and Keith Misenheimer received their certifications from the North Carolina Water Treatment Facility Operators Board of Certification in November. To qualify, candidates must have six months on the job training, attend a state approved certification...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Longtime Cabarrus Active Living and Parks director honored

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) department in various capacities. From part-time employee to current ALP director, Strong witnessed firsthand how the county and her department transformed into what residents and visitors experience today. In...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Live nativity display being presented in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Folks wanting a truly immersive Christmas experience can visit a church in Rowan County for a live nativity scene complete with actors and familiar scenes from the story of the birth of Jesus. It’s happening December 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 5:30 p.m. to...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.

Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
ASHEVILLE, NC
lootpress.com

Yadkin County Honors departing Commissioner

YADKIN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – During its December 5, 2022 board meeting, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners honored one of their own, departing board member Gilbert Hemric. Hemric took his first oath of office as a County Commissioner on December 6th, 2010. During his tenure as a county...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For three years, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has sought funding through grants and donations from supporters to secure 172 acres in Moore County for permanent conservation. Now, after diligent fundraising efforts and numerous grant applications including the receipt of $100,000 from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), Three Rivers Land Trust can proudly say that they accomplished their goal.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
MOORESVILLE, NC

