Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Brenda Kay Butler McGrath
Brenda Kaye Butler McGrath, 65, of Valdosta, formerly of Canaan, NH, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born in Cleveland, TN on July 5, 1957 to the Betty Ruth Harp Butler and late Franklin D.R. Butler. Mrs. McGrath was passionate about music, played the flute, piccolo, piano, and wrote poetry. She was a member of Azalea Winds Orchestra for 7 years, and the Upper Valley Community Band in New Hampshire for over 20 years, she played in her church Enfield Methodist Church in NH. Mrs. McGrath was a business owner of Precision Products for 26 years in Canaan NH, and was a school teacher when she lived in Vero Beach. FL. She was of the Church of God faith.
valdostatoday.com
Raymond J. Folsom
Raymond J. Folsom, 87, of Hahira passed away at Fellowship Brookside in Nashville, GA Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born on the family farm in Hahira on November 3, 1935 to the late Lewis J. and Arrie C. Folsom. Raymond was retired from the United States Post Office and a retired farmer. He enjoyed traveling and reading.
valdostatoday.com
Dr. Manuel Tovar
Dr. Manuel Tovar entered his eternal rest on Sunday December 4, 2022, surrounded by his family. Manuel was born in Monterrey, Mexico August 28, 1929. He grew up very poor, but with determination, hard work and no books; he achieved his goal to become a physician. He studied at Facultad de Medicina, U.N.L., Monterrey, Mexico, 1950-1956.
valdostatoday.com
Whitehead awards Wiregrass graduates with Tradesman Award
Image: (WGTC Whitehead Tradesman Award.jpg) Pictured l-r Wiregrass Automotive Technology Program Coordinator Toby Heard, Automotive Technology student Omar Contreras, Whitehead Industrial eCommerce Associate Richard Kingery, Whitehead Industrial eCommerce Associate Blanca Ledezma, and Whitehead Industrial Sales Daniel Lashbrook, Wiregrass Electrical/Industrial Systems Technology Program Coordinator Drew Vickers, Wiregrass Commercial Electrical Construction student Brandon Howell, and Whitehead Industrial Principal Jonathan Miller.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man strikes officer after assaulting family member
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident struck a police officer while being arrested for assaulting a family member. Arrested: Nelson James, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of...
valdostatoday.com
Shoplifting arrest made at Valdosta Best Buy
VALDOSTA – A 22-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting from a Best Buy store after a brief struggle with Valdosta Police officers. Arrested: Diquone Sears, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 3:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Best Buy,...
Comments / 0