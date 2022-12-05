18-year-old charged with arson after fire at Sioux City dealership

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly starting fires at a business in Sioux City on Sunday.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, at 8:30 a.m. officers were sent to Sioux City Yamaha on Highway 75 for a report of vehicles on fire behind the business.

Officers arrived to find a total of three ATVs fully engulfed in flames, along with a shipping container containing Yamaha dealership’s equipment, according to the release.

The fire department put out the fires while police were able to find a suspect nearby, later identified as Jonathan Francis Capella.

After interviewing Capella, the release stated that police determined that he was responsible for setting the fires.

Capella was arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief.

The release specified that the total damage resulting from the fire was estimated at $70,000.

