ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

'Firmageddon': Researchers find 1.1 million acres of dead trees in Oregon

Drought-stricken Oregon saw a historic die-off of fir trees in 2022 that left hillsides once lush with green conifers dotted with patches of red, dead trees. The damage to fir trees was so significant researchers took to calling the blighted areas “firmageddon” as they flew overhead during aerial surveys that estimated the die-off’s extent.
OREGON STATE
NBC News

Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles (400...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Ferocious storm sweeping west coast

Americans from California to Seattle are bracing for a massive system making its way across the west coast through the weekend. Snowfall and flash floods already reaching many places.Dec. 10, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Many security lapses led to escape of Texas inmate accused of killing 5 while on the run, reports find

HOUSTON — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy