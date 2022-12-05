Read full article on original website
Republican Kari Lake files lawsuit in bid to overturn Arizona election
Kari Lake, the GOP candidate who lost Arizona's governor race in November, filed a lawsuit Friday challenging certification of the state's election results and seeking a court order that declares her the winner. The 70-page lawsuit from Lake, a prominent election denier and Trump ally, contains numerous inaccuracies about the...
Arizona rules mean Sinema likely won't struggle to make ballot as independent
While Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent, the move won't likely do much to complicate her path to appearing on the ballot in 2024 if she decides to run for re-election. According to the Arizona Secretary of state, a candidate who wishes...
Founder of Proud Boys' Hawaii chapter, Texas man sentenced to 4 years in Jan. 6 riot
The founder of Hawaii's Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man were sentenced Friday to four years each in prison for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, threw smoke bombs at...
'Firmageddon': Researchers find 1.1 million acres of dead trees in Oregon
Drought-stricken Oregon saw a historic die-off of fir trees in 2022 that left hillsides once lush with green conifers dotted with patches of red, dead trees. The damage to fir trees was so significant researchers took to calling the blighted areas “firmageddon” as they flew overhead during aerial surveys that estimated the die-off’s extent.
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles (400...
Ferocious storm sweeping west coast
Americans from California to Seattle are bracing for a massive system making its way across the west coast through the weekend. Snowfall and flash floods already reaching many places.Dec. 10, 2022.
Missing California teen Dante de la Torre found dead
Investigators say Dante de la Torre, 16, was gathering soil samples for a school project when he disappeared. KCRA's Orko Manna reports.Dec. 9, 2022.
Many security lapses led to escape of Texas inmate accused of killing 5 while on the run, reports find
HOUSTON — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.
California H.S. student who vanished while working on a school project is found dead
A Northern California teen who vanished while reportedly doing research for a school project was found dead on Thursday — though foul play is not suspected, authorities said. The parents of Dante de la Torre, 16, reported that he disappeared Wednesday while out gathering soil samples near the Gold...
13-year-old boy arrested for using Snapchat to make threats against Indiana middle school
A 13-year-old boy was arrested after investigators found he made threats over Snapchat to shoot up an school dance at his Indiana middle school. Police don't believe he had access to any weapons. WTHR's John Doran reports.Dec. 9, 2022.
