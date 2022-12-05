ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Joshua Moore, LB, Baker University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe what makes me a top prospect in this year’s 2023 NFL draft, Is my athleticism. I can do so much on the football field, no matter where you put me, I have the psychic strength and knowledge to be anywhere on the defensive side of the ball. What is already known, I attended a smaller university playing defensive end. However, I can also play outside linebacker and have a nickel back/ DB body. With these aspects to my play style, I also have great speed and field speed.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Todd Centeio, QB, James Madison

School (Code)James Madison University (VAJM) Honors/CaptainshipSBC OPOTY, 2nd Team All-SBC Quarterback. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022(VAJM)10 GP/181 CMP/284 ATT/5 INT/2697 YDS/25 TD/62 LONG/.64%/14.9 AVG-P/269.7 AVG-G 2021(COST)12 GP/229 CMP/380 ATT/10 INT/2960 YDS/15 TD/69 LONG/131 RUSH ATT/437 RUSH YDS/2 RUSH TD/32 RUSH LONG. 2020(COST)3 GP/14 CMP/36 ATT/1 INT/207 YDS/1 TD/27...
Dan Campbell was shocked to find out that the Lions are favored to beat the Vikings

Dan Campbell is an interesting character. He was absolutely shocked to find out that the Minnesota Vikings who are 10-2 are actually the underdogs against the Detroit Lions. I am absolutely shocked that the Detroit Lions are favored by two points myself. I would have never guessed this line. The Lions are playing really hard right now, and I love that they are getting Jameson Williams back as well.
Hall of Fame QB says Russell Wilson is too small to stand in the pocket, and he is to blame not the coaching staff

Warren Moon knows what it takes to make it in the NFL, he was very successful, but when he sat down with Jason Cole of OutKick, he quickly had a harsh take on Russell Wilson. Moon was the broadcaster for a long time in Seattle but claims Russell Wilson always wanted to be a pocket passer, but he is quickly realizing he is too short to do that.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Steve Sanchez, P, California Lutheran University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top 2023 NFL draft prospect is coming out of a division 3 school as a punter is that I’m a strong left-footed punter that can operate under any weather and environment. I can consistently punt in any direction with a 40+ yard punt with a 4.5+ Of seconds of hang time.
Todd McShay rips Jaxon Smith-Njigba for missing the playoff game

ESPN’s top NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay called out Ohio State’s star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba because he is not going to play in the semifinal game against Georgia due to an injured hamstring. Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury in week 1 against Notre Dame and has been...
