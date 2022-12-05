Read full article on original website
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Robert Sheffield III, DB, Georgetown College (KY)
College: Georgetown College(Ky) What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Whenever I started to play flag football and they started calling me Randy Moss. All I did was catch deep fades and score. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning the 7on7 tournament...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Joshua Moore, LB, Baker University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe what makes me a top prospect in this year’s 2023 NFL draft, Is my athleticism. I can do so much on the football field, no matter where you put me, I have the psychic strength and knowledge to be anywhere on the defensive side of the ball. What is already known, I attended a smaller university playing defensive end. However, I can also play outside linebacker and have a nickel back/ DB body. With these aspects to my play style, I also have great speed and field speed.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Todd Centeio, QB, James Madison
School (Code)James Madison University (VAJM) Honors/CaptainshipSBC OPOTY, 2nd Team All-SBC Quarterback. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022(VAJM)10 GP/181 CMP/284 ATT/5 INT/2697 YDS/25 TD/62 LONG/.64%/14.9 AVG-P/269.7 AVG-G 2021(COST)12 GP/229 CMP/380 ATT/10 INT/2960 YDS/15 TD/69 LONG/131 RUSH ATT/437 RUSH YDS/2 RUSH TD/32 RUSH LONG. 2020(COST)3 GP/14 CMP/36 ATT/1 INT/207 YDS/1 TD/27...
Dan Campbell was shocked to find out that the Lions are favored to beat the Vikings
Dan Campbell is an interesting character. He was absolutely shocked to find out that the Minnesota Vikings who are 10-2 are actually the underdogs against the Detroit Lions. I am absolutely shocked that the Detroit Lions are favored by two points myself. I would have never guessed this line. The Lions are playing really hard right now, and I love that they are getting Jameson Williams back as well.
Hall of Fame QB says Russell Wilson is too small to stand in the pocket, and he is to blame not the coaching staff
Warren Moon knows what it takes to make it in the NFL, he was very successful, but when he sat down with Jason Cole of OutKick, he quickly had a harsh take on Russell Wilson. Moon was the broadcaster for a long time in Seattle but claims Russell Wilson always wanted to be a pocket passer, but he is quickly realizing he is too short to do that.
Cam Newton claims he is better than every quarterback in the NFC South…. Paging Tom Brady
Cam Newton has never been shy, he says what is on his mind, but he said something that has people scratching their heads. Cam quickly realized what he said as well and had to stop. Newton appeared on the ‘I Am Athlete’ podcast with former UCF legend Brandon Marshall, and...
NFL Transactions for December 10, 2022 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bills signed WR Marquez Stevenson and DT Kendal Vickers to their PS. Browns worked out OL Eric Smith, OL Sage Doxtater, and DB Troy Apke. Lions designated RB Craig Reynolds to return from I/R. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars released RB Darrel Henderson. Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs signed DT Brandon Williams to...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Steve Sanchez, P, California Lutheran University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top 2023 NFL draft prospect is coming out of a division 3 school as a punter is that I’m a strong left-footed punter that can operate under any weather and environment. I can consistently punt in any direction with a 40+ yard punt with a 4.5+ Of seconds of hang time.
Todd McShay rips Jaxon Smith-Njigba for missing the playoff game
ESPN’s top NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay called out Ohio State’s star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba because he is not going to play in the semifinal game against Georgia due to an injured hamstring. Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury in week 1 against Notre Dame and has been...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jack Plummer, QB, California
Games Watched2022 (CASC) 2022 (WAUN) 2022 (COUN) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022(CAUN) COMP 282 ATT 451 CMP% 62.5 YDS 3095 AVG 6.9 TD 21 INT 9. 2021(INPU) COMP 87 ATT 127 CMP% 68.5 YDS 864 AVG 6.8 TD 7. 2020(INPU) COMP 88 ATT 124 CMP% 71.0 YDS 938...
Reports: Auburn Hires Offensive, Defensive Coordinators
New Tigers coach Hugh Freeze will turn to a pair of coaches with Baylor ties.
Tom Brady chipped in to cover his high school football team’s travel cost
Tom Brady is chipping in to help his high school Serra of San Mateo cover the travel costs to play in the California State Championship Bowl Game. The game is 417 miles from their high school, and the GOAT wanted to help with the travel expenses since the team is 13-0 and slated to play St. John Bosco.
