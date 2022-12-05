Read full article on original website
22 Random Objects That Men Have Compared Women To In Order To Make Their Very Misogynistic Point
Objectification in the most literal sense of the word.
Lake Bell Says She’s "Straight Up Just A Better Parent" On Weed
Being a good mom and enjoying cannabis are not mutually exclusive, and for some, like Lake Bell, a little bit of bud actually makes the wild ride of motherhood even more enjoyable. The actor and filmmaker, known for her voice work on comedies like Robot Chicken and BoJack Horseman, along...
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
A Mom And Dad Have Weekly Meetings To Strategize How To Parent Their Teen
Navigating the wild world of raising a teenager is no joke. Parents are met with young adults who have opinions, voices, and a lot more power than they once had when they were toddlers and elementary age. On top of that, teens are under a huge amount of stress on...
Mindy Kaling Doesn't Plan To Let Her Kids Watch 'The Office' Any Time Soon
Mindy Kaling tends to keep her kids’ lives private, shielding them from the likes of paparazzi and potential pitfalls of fame. She’s also not too keen on her two children, daughter Katerine “Kit” Swati, 4 1/2, and son Spencer Avu, 2, watching The Office, AKA the TV show that brought us the imitable Kelly Kapoor and launched Kaling’s career.
Harry And Megan Get Real About Being Products Of Divorce In New Docuseries
Attention, attention, this is not a drill! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially made their debut on our screens, with Netflix releasing the first three episodes of the six-part docuseries Harry and Megan. The teaser was released on December 1st, and another was dropped on December 6th. Both...
Nobody Tells You How Lonely It Is When Your Kid Acts Out
My hardest year as a parent was my eldest son’s sophomore year of high school. I went from feeling like I had a pretty good handle on things to not knowing what to do or where to turn. My ex and I had just separated and he was acting out. A few weeks into the school year, he got caught smoking pot at school and was suspended. Not long afterward, I had to pick him up for fighting in the halls. He wouldn’t do his homework. He didn’t care if I took his phone, and he didn’t care that I was upset.
What Do You Call Non-Binary Or Trans Parents?
As LGBTQ+ Americans of all ages continue to fight for equal rights, freedom, and safety, they face discrimination at every turn just for being who they are. Respecting someone’s identity should be the absolute bare minimum, but for people in marginalized communities, being seen, heard, and accepted for who they are can feel like an unfortunate rarity.
Kelly Clarkson Had The Cutest Mother-Daughter Date At The People's Choice Awards
Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images. While most red carpets are filled with famous couples like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively or George and Amal Clooney, sometimes celebrities opt for a different, much more adorable, kind of date for a red carpet. Kelly Clarkson brought her daughter as her date to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in the sweetest moment ever.
Zoe Saldaña Admits She Has ‘Street Cred’ With Her Sons
In Zoe Saldaña’s house, phrases like “boys will be boys” don’t exist. Although she once hoped to have a daughter, the Avatar star has fully accepted the challenge of raising three sons in a post-Me Too world. But in a new digital cover story for...
When You And Your Ex Disagree About Christmas
When my ex-husband and I were married, we had a budget and I would do most of the Christmas shopping. But, after we divorced he sent me a text letting me know what he’d gotten for the kids. I was so upset when I saw we’d bought almost all of the same things and we argued about who was going to return what and what we should purchase instead. When we were together he was happy to hand the shopping responsibilities to me and I was happy to take them. But now, he had more of an opinion on what he wanted to get the kids and it was only fair to take the time to sort it all out.
Kate Winslet Says Hollywood Told Her To Stick To 'Fat Girl' Roles
It’s hard to imagine anyone turning down a chance to have Kate Winslet in their movie. But the Academy-Award Winning actress recently sat down with The Sunday Times, and admitted that in her first years in Hollywood, she didn’t receive the encouragement or advice she was hoping for. In fact, she was told to settle for the ‘fat girl roles.’
9 Toys I Can Unequivocally Say Were A Total Waste Of Money
Ariela Basson/Scary Mommy; Little Tikes, PonyCycle, Getty Images, Shutterstock. As a materialistic mother of four with nine holiday seasons of motherhood under my belt, I feel qualified to weigh in on the value of certain coveted kid gifts. Ads can be deceiving, trends can be weird, and kids can be persistent so I feel a responsibility, having bought too much of all of it, to let you know that sadly, some things will be a bust. And so here, without further ado, is my non-exhaustive list of kid purchases that have been a total waste of money. You’re welcome.
The Holiday Mental Motherload Is Melting My Brain
It’s 10pm on a mid-December night and I finally rest my head on the pillow. I am exhausted, but I can’t sleep — not yet. Because the moment my eyes close it starts: the automatic and instinctual mental checking of all the boxes. The holiday season to-dos, the worries, the plans, and the don’t-forgets — all jingling around in my brain while my husband snores a slow-tempoed symphony just six inches away. I love the holidays, but they also stress me the f*ck out. Because while Santa’s list is long, a mother’s holiday list is even longer. And as planner, orchestrator, and manager of all of my family’s yuletide cheer, I am kind of losing my mind.
Is Your Kid A Little Liar? A Mom Coach Offers Advice — & A Surprising Silver Lining
Got a little liar on your hands? Sure, it's frustrating when your child lies, but did you know that there's actually a positive side to it? Of course, it's definitely not the type of behavior you want to encourage or let get out of hand, but it might be at least a tiny bit reassuring to realize your kid's penchant for fibbing isn't necessarily all bad. Still, you’re probably ready to nip it in the bud if your kid seems to be lying to you about everything under the sun.
From The Confessional: How You Really Feel About The Holidays
It starts slow, with a glimpse of Halloween display at the supermarket and a few targeted Insta ads for kids’ costumes... then before you know it, you’re hanging up your in-laws’ coats and miscalculating the defrosting time for that Thanksgiving turkey. Yep, it’s all happening. As the holiday season gets into full swing, here are 22 anonymous confessions about all that cooking, cleaning, gifting, and family time. Spoiler alert: not everyone’s feeling super festive.
Is Jealousy Healthy In A Relationship, Or A Sign Of A Bigger Issue?
Does this scenario sound familiar? Your partner is hanging out a lot with one of their co-workers. They're basically each other's "work spouses." While you know it's perfectly innocent, you can't help but feel a little jealous. And while jealousy might be a normal feeling to have from time to time, it doesn't feel great. You might not even understand why you're feeling what you're feeling, especially if you think you share a close and trusting connection with your partner. So, what gives? Is jealousy healthy in a relationship, or is it a sign you could have bigger problems?
Drew Barrymore Doesn't Give Her Kids Christmas Presents
Drew Barrymore’s daughters won’t find any wrapped presents under the Christmas tree this year. The daytime talk show host opened up about why she doesn’t plan to give her two daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10, who she shares with ex Will Kopelman, toys or any other present for Christmas.
I Want Another Kid, And My Husband Doesn’t
I already have three magnificent kids, but I know in my bones that I want another child. Here’s the problem: My husband is equally certain he doesn’t want another child. We go around and around, each of us with the same argument over and over. “How dare you take this away from me!” I say. “How dare you force this on me!” he retorts. But how do you reconcile this major life decision when you and your partner disagree, in such a fundamental way, when it’s truly an either-or question?
A Couple Is Fighting Over A Christmas Stocking Tradition And Neither Will Back Down
Holiday traditions matter. No matter how small and silly, and no matter which holidays you celebrate, they are the part of what makes a family a family. And because traditions matter, it follows that leaving a family member out of your traditions matters, too. But that can be a tough...
