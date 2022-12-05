When my ex-husband and I were married, we had a budget and I would do most of the Christmas shopping. But, after we divorced he sent me a text letting me know what he’d gotten for the kids. I was so upset when I saw we’d bought almost all of the same things and we argued about who was going to return what and what we should purchase instead. When we were together he was happy to hand the shopping responsibilities to me and I was happy to take them. But now, he had more of an opinion on what he wanted to get the kids and it was only fair to take the time to sort it all out.

6 DAYS AGO