Dozens of ‘Swifties,’ including 2 from Mass., suing Ticketmaster over ticket debacle

Mass — More than two dozen “Swifties” are suing Ticketmaster and their parent company, Live nation, over a recent Taylor Swift ticket debacle.

Two of the plaintiffs from Massachusetts, Darcy Rubino and Jennifer Tierney, were named in the suit.

They say Ticketmaster broke anti-trust and other laws in the chaotic sale process for Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour.”

The lawsuit alleges the companies engaged in anti-competitive practices, charging higher prices on fans in the pre-sale, sale, and re-sale market.

According to the court documents, the plaintiffs say that Ticketmaster forced concertgoers to exclusively use its site and controlled all registration and access to the tour.

Swifties want both companies to pay $2,500 per violation.

Ticketmaster has apologized to fans, and said that the high demand, along with multiple bot attacks, drove unprecedented traffic to the site and broke it.

The full lawsuit and court documents can be found here.

