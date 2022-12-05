They know that Santas are on their way — but there won't be any crispy boys or boozy goodies allowed on the MTA's sleighs. The transit authority is preparing for what is sure to be a raucous weekend in New York City, as SantaCon returns to Manhattan on Saturday. And because of that, the MTA is banning alcohol on all Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road trains for the weekend.

