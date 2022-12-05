Read full article on original website
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your statusMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Addresses New York Young Republican Club Dinner Along With Other Right-Wing FiguresToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
NBC New York
Intruder Strangles Woman After Following Her Into NYC Apartment Lobby: Cops
The screams pleading for help are what saved a woman from the violent grip of an aggressive intruder who snuck into her apartment building this week, police said. Police say the man followed a 26-year-old woman into her apartment building Tuesday night on Washington Avenue, right next to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden.
NBC New York
Walmart Theft Busted After NY Women Use Child to Steal Thousands in Merchandise: Police
Two women allegedly responsible for stealing a few thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart in New York had a child at the center of their operation, according to police. The two adult suspects, both from Yonkers, were arrested last month after hitting up the Mohegan Lake Walmart off...
NBC New York
NYC Dad Arraigned For Punching Baby Daughter, Causing Brain Injury Death: DA
A 33-year-old Brooklyn man is facing numerous charges in connection to the violent death of his 23-month-old daughter, who allegedly died after she was hit in the head, according to the local prosecutor. Robert Wright, of Brownsville, was arraigned on manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of...
NBC New York
Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car, Then MTA Bus in Manhattan: Police
A woman died from being struck by not one, but two vehicles in Manhattan, after a hit-and-run driver plowed into her in a collision that sent her right into an MTA bus, according to police. A woman in her 20s or 30s was crossing the street at the intersection of...
NBC New York
Dead Woman Found in Vehicle Submerged in Retention Pond Near NY Highway: Police
New York State Police said they are investigating a deadly vehicle crash after a woman's body was found inside a vehicle that was submerged in a retention pond off a nearby highway. The overturned vehicle was found around noon Thursday in the water off exit 124 on state Route 17...
NBC New York
Uber Sues NYC Over Wage Hikes for Rideshare Drivers
A legal battle is brewing in New York between Uber and the city’s Taxi & Limousine Commission. The popular rideshare company is suing the city over its plan to raise metered fares for cabs and rideshare drives. Uber is saying, if the rule goes into effect, it would have no option but to pass the cost on to riders.
NBC New York
SantaCon 2022: Map, NYC Bars, NJ Transit Bans ALL Beverages and More to Know
They know that Santas are on their way — but there won't be any crispy boys or boozy goodies allowed on the MTA's sleighs. The transit authority is preparing for what is sure to be a raucous weekend in New York City, as SantaCon returns to Manhattan on Saturday. And because of that, the MTA is banning alcohol on all Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road trains for the weekend.
NBC New York
4 New Metro-North Stations Break Ground in NYC. Here's When They'll Take You to Penn
Commuting from Connecticut or the Hudson Valley into Manhattan's West Side will soon(ish) get easier -- and shorter. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state lawmakers were on hand Friday for a groundbreaking in the Bronx that has been a long time coming: four new transit stations that will, for the first time ever, give Metro-North riders a direct line to the heart of midtown Manhattan, in the city's newly renovated -- and still under renovation -- Penn Station.
NBC New York
Long Island College Flip Flops Mask Mandate as CDC Urges Indoor Protection
A Long Island college worried about rising COVID-19 cases reinstalled an indoor campus mask mandate then reversed the policy hours later following intervention from county officials. Nassau Community College leaders on Friday announced the return to indoor masking for all, regardless of vaccination status, citing an uptick in cases. But...
NBC New York
NYC Health Officials Urge New Yorkers to Wear Masks Amid Rise in Tridemic Cases
In the face of high levels of COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases, New York City's health officials have issued an advisory, strongly urging New Yorkers to use masks. NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan says that the rise in respiratory viruses is the reason as to why the city's health office is recommending, not only the use of masks, but also vaccinations and boosters.
NBC New York
Want to Know More About the Tree Outside Your NYC Home? There's a Map for That
A groundbreaking new digital map heralded as the first-of-its-kind now provides real-time stats on some of the city's tallest residents: its trees. Nearly 1 million trees around New York City can now be found on a spruced up online map that provides instant access to tree conditions and allows users to report problems directly to the city.
NBC New York
Is This the End of the Line for Token Booths in NYC Subway Stations?
The MTA is thinking outside the booth. Subway riders have seen them everyday for decades: Subway agents inside the token booths, helping lost tourists find their way underground or helping people find out why their MetroCard is no longer functioning. But they haven't sold tokens in 20 years, and now...
NBC New York
CBP, Homeland Security in NYC Warn About Counterfeit Ahead of Holiday Season
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York is sounding the alarm on counterfeit goods ahead of the holiday season. Just in time for the holiday shopping madness, HSI and CBP held a joint media event Thursday about counterfeit goods and how consumers can protect themselves from purchasing “knockoffs” of brand-name items.
NBC New York
NYC Artist Brings Gingerbread Lane to the Essex Market
It may be hard to imagine what 4,000 pounds of frosting and 1,000 pounds of gingerbread looks like in person. Luckily, you can because it exists inside New York City’s Essex Market. For over 25 years, Jon Lovitch has been building gingerbread house displays out of homemade edible ingredients.
NBC New York
First NYC Recreational Pot Showroom Debuts as State Green Lights Retail Delivery
New York's budding cannabis industry is getting some extra help thanks to a specialty showroom opening this weekend aimed at guiding retailers through the ins-and-outs of the business, and no, cannabis products won't be sold. "The Bronx Dispensary Showroom" rolls into town for a three-day event as state officials grant...
NBC New York
How Much Snow Will We Get This Weekend? See Latest Projections, Timeline Here
Winter is coming — this weekend, in fact. But only for some of us. Some spots near New York City are looking at possibly seeing their first accumulating snow of the season Sunday, with up to 3 inches of the white stuff possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Those areas are well north and west of the five boroughs, though, which should, along with Long Island, see mainly rain and little to no snow accumulation.
