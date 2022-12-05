Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
Unions Cite Dish/Cox Retrans Flap to Diss Tegna Deal
The NewsGuild-CWA and National Alliance of Broadcast Engineers and Technicians-CWA unions are using a retransmission consent impasse between Dish and Apollo Global Management's Cox Media Group to argue to the FCC against the merger of Standard General and Tegna. The unions have petitioned to block the deal, and cited a...
nexttv.com
CBS News Gets Brittney Griner Scoop
CBS News broke the Brittney Griner release story (opens in new tab), according to CNN Reliable Sources, and had been aware of the prisoner swap involving the basketball star and Viktor Bout for days. CBS News reported it had "learned last Thursday that the Griner-for-Bout swap was in the offing but agreed to a White House request to hold the reporting because officials expressed grave concern about the fragility of the then-emerging deal."
nexttv.com
Local News Streaming Service VUit Adds CBS O&Os
Deal with Paramount also delivers free, ad-supported streaming service CBS entertainment and lifestyle shows including 'Inside Edition'. VUit, the free ad-supported streaming provider of local broadcast news from all over the country, has entered into a content licensing deal with Paramount Global that gives it access to the local news feeds of 13 CBS owned stations.
