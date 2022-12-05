Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Gov. Lee names General Warner Ross to lead TN National Guard
Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Brigadier General Warner A. Ross II as Adjutant General of Tennessee and Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military, effective January 21, 2023. Ross succeeds Major General Jeff Holmes, who will retire after 43 years of military service. Ross currently serves...
WYSH AM 1380
GSMNP announces Monday, Tuesday closure of popular trail
(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that a geotechnical crew will implement a temporary closure of Laurel Falls Trail Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13 to accommodate survey work. The trail will be closed to all use. The geotechnical crew is following up on work...
