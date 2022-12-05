Read full article on original website
Related
Rare 1,400-Year-Old Gold Brooch Found Among Early Medieval Tombs in Basel
Fifteen graves were uncovered during the excavation of an early medieval burial ground in the Kleinbasel neighborhood in Basel, Switzerland. A rare gold brooch is among the latest finds at the site. The existence of the burial ground has been known since the 19th century; the construction of new utility pipes, however, prompted a rescue excavation. Of the tombs that were unearthed, the most notable discovery was a gold robe clasp belonging to a young woman who died in her twenties during the seventh century. While the woman’s skeleton was accidentally destroyed during construction work in the 20th century, the jewelry remained...
petapixel.com
Rare Collection of Early-Color Photos That Can Never See the Light of Day
Autochromes were the first widely available form of color photography but they are so light-sensitive that putting them on display could ruin them forever. Patented in 1903 by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumiére, autochromes sparked worldwide excitement when it was shown to the public. One demonstration at the Royal Photographic Society in London was so oversubscribed they “were almost unable to cope.”
Virgin with Child and Adoring Angels statue on Florence's Duomo is seen in color for the first time: Restorations reveal teals, browns and reds on what was thought to be white marble
Florence's Duomo is still revealing new secrets - restorations uncovered traces of once hidden color on the Virgin with Child and Adoring Angels marble sculptures. While cleaning 10,000 square feet of the marble, teams uncovered the brown iris of Mary's left eye, the bluish-green and red of her cloak and the rich brocade pattern, designed to mimic woven fabric, on the gown worn by the Christ Child.
'An archaeologist’s dream': UK unveils medieval burial site with treasure trove
The Museum of London Archaeology team unveiled what they are calling "an archaeologist's dream:" the burial site of a seventh-century Anglo-Saxon woman, in what has given archaeologists a window into the United Kingdom's medieval past.
A Sculpture of Your Favorite Car
The automobile, with its sensual curves or angular lines, has been Michael Etrick’s lifelong muse. Now, the vehicle-design sculptor, who has clocked decades in the industry, will accept a commission to interpret one Robb Report reader’s prized collector car as a highly polished four-foot representation carved from billet-aluminum. Etrick will have a preliminary consultation with you, visit the future display site and collaborate on the creative process. Upon completion, you and three guests will attend the reveal in Southern California as part of a four-day getaway that will include a private overnight cruise to Catalina Island aboard a fully staffed 85-foot...
Comments / 0