Justin Jefferson fires back at DJ Reed's 'in his s***' claim

Jets cornerback D.J. Reed believes he contained Justin Jefferson on Sunday.

Justin Jefferson laughed with emojis when he saw New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed say he was in his "s***" all day during Minnesota's 27-22 win on Sunday.

Jefferson finished the day with seven catches for 45 yards and the game-deciding touchdown in the fourth quarter, which came with Reed a step behind as he attempted to shadow Jefferson one-on-one.

"I was in his s*** all game. He got that one route on me so I'm frustrated. But I felt like I did a great job containing him. It's just frustrating because I don't want to give up a touchdown. I don't want to be the reason my team loses. I'm going to look at it to see what I could've did to play better, but other than that, I held my own for sure against him," Reed said.

"In what shit," Jefferson asked. "You can’t talk having safety help…call me when yo coach trust you to go 1v1."

"You are the best WR on your team," Reed replied. "Yes my safety was skating most of the day you were held in check tho but great win today."

In fairness to Reed, there may not be a coach in the NFL who would let any corner go one-on-one with Jefferson for more than a few plays. But in fairness to Jefferson, his day would've looked a lot better had he not made a rare drop on a pass that would've picked up 20+ yards in the fourth quarter. And he also drew penalties and Reed and Sauce Gardner in the first half.

Reed and the Jets did limit Jefferson to his third lowest yardage total this season. Philly held him to 48 yards in Week 2, the Lions clipped him down to 14 yards in Week 3 and the Cowboys checked him for 33 yards in Week 11.

The Pro Football Focus grades for Reed and Jefferson aren't out yet, but we'll update the story once they're available.

